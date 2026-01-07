Can CommScope's Latest Secure Boot Solution Drive Growth?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) has introduced a production-ready secure bootloader signing solution designed to simplify and strengthen device security for Texas Instruments’ (“TI”) AM6x processor family. The solution is built on CommScope’s Permission Rights Signing Manager (PRiSM) platform and designed to integrate easily with TI’s existing image build process.

CommScope’s Secure boot ensures that only trusted firmware runs on a device. The solution also protects critical signing keys using a FIPS-certified Hardware Security Module (HSM) with centralized key management to prevent security breaches. The fully tested solution simplifies secure boot adoption, reduces development effort, speeds time to market, and helps manufacturers meet regulations, such as the European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act, through an auditable signing process. From the first quarter of 2026, the package will be available in the market.

Beyond secure boot signing, CommScope’s PRiSM supports post-quantum cryptography-based code signing to help future-proof devices against emerging quantum threats. Its secure signing and encryption across multiple devices and platforms offers a comprehensive solution for firmware and software supply-chain protection.

This newly introduced solution strengthens CommScope’s position as a trusted security partner, expanding its offerings from hardware connectivity to high-value software and lifecycle services while driving recurring revenues with deeper integration into manufacturing workflows.

How Are Competitors Faring?

CommScope faces competition from Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). Cisco provides firewalls, endpoint protection, zero-trust access, and cloud security, with its SecureX platform merging tools for easier management and faster threat response. Cisco provides a wide range of networking solutions, including routers, switches, and Wi-Fi access points, helping businesses build secure, scalable, and high-performance networks. Its solutions now integrate software-defined networking and AI-driven automation to simplify network management.

APH provides connectivity and interconnect solutions by designing and manufacturing electronic connectors, cable assemblies, and interconnect systems for industries like telecom, data centers, automotive, aerospace, and industrial equipment. APH provides fiber optic cables and high-speed connectors to support broadband, 5G, and enterprise networks, improving bandwidth and reliability. The company also designs rugged connectors, sensors, and custom interconnects for tough environments like automotive, military, aerospace, and industrial automation, ensuring reliable performance and compliance.

COMM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

CommScope shares have gained 259.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 126.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CommScope trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.66, below the industry average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased 1% to $1.65 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 have declined 17% to $1.80.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CommScope currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

