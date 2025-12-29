Can CommScope's Fiber Optics Focus Drive Long-Term Growth?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) has established a strong reputation in fiber-optic technology and is continuously enhancing its standards through ongoing innovation in the field. Its fiber-optic strategy includes high-performance single-mode and multimode products, such as TeraSPEED, LightScope, and LazrSPEED, delivering high bandwidth and reliable performance for modern 40G/100G networks in data centers and backbone networks.

CommScope’s SYSTIMAX 2.0 portfolio includes FiberREACH, which delivers fiber connectivity and power to edge devices, and CableGuide 360, which simplifies fiber and copper cable management in dense enterprise networks. The company is increasingly focusing on hybrid fiber-power solutions and efficient deployment tools to meet rising enterprise and edge network demand powered by IoT, AI, and distributed computing.

Its Propel XFrame product is a high-density floor-mounted fiber frame that helps modern data centers efficiently manage scalable duplex and MPO fiber connections. The company partnered with Emtelle to introduce the Prodigy hardened connector with REVOLink3 blowable fiber in North America, making Fiber To The Home (FTTH) installations faster and easier through pre-terminated drop cables.

Per a report from Grand View Research, the global fiber optics market is expected to reach about $17.95 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.6%, due to growing demand for high-speed Internet, 5G, data centers, and modern digital infrastructure. The company’s innovation in fiber solutions for edge networks and data centers highlights its effort to address higher-margin opportunities.

How Are Competitors Focusing on Fiber Optics?

CommScope faces competition from Corning Incorporated (GLW) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). APH makes key fiber-optic components and is expanding through acquisitions, making it an important supplier across the global fiber-optic market. It manufactures a wide range of fiber-optic connectors and pre-terminated assemblies providing high-density, high-speed applications in data centers, enterprise networks, and telecom systems worldwide. Amphenol offers active optical cables, attenuators, jumpers, and custom fiber-optic interconnect solutions to support transport networks, FTTx, and broadband deployments.

Corning is a major player in fiber-optic products and solutions, focusing on high-performance networks and optical communications infrastructure. Evolv Multifibre Products with Pushlok Technology are award-winning fiber solutions of Corning that make FTTH installation easier and improve connection reliability. Corning’s GlassBridge fiber connectors, developed with GlobalFoundries, support high-speed connections in AI data centers.

COMM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

CommScope shares have skyrocketed 247.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 129.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CommScope trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.65, below the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased 27.9% to $1.65 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 have also rose 11.1% to $1.80.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COMM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

