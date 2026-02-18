Can Commercial Metals' TAG Program Drive Margin Expansion?

Commercial Metals Company’s CMC Transform, Advance, Grow (TAG) Program focuses on driving higher through-the-cycle margins, earnings, cash flows and ROIC. CMC expects an annualized EBITDA benefit of $150 million in fiscal 2026 from the program.



Launched in 2024, the TAG program aims to drive consistency across all areas of the business. The program is designed to optimize logistics, reduce input consumption, lower costs and boost energy efficiency. The program includes more than 150 individual projects across all the company’s business segments and support functions. The program has already aided improvements in melt shops and rolling mills that have resulted in production of higher volumes of product while maintaining the same levels of energy and raw material consumption.



Commercial Metals is gaining from continued success in optimizing scrap, improving yield and cost mix. CMC maintained a solid momentum in the program in the first fiscal quarter, with the latest initiatives aimed at margin expansion and full value realization for the company’s industry-leading service.



For fiscal 2027 and beyond, the company expects the TAG program to yield significant and lasting transformation on its margin profile. Benefits from the TAG program, along with strong market dynamics and effective operational execution, will generate momentum in CMC's existing businesses.

Growth Strategies by Commercial Metals’ Peers

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF is executing significant cost-reduction initiatives, with lowering steel unit costs $150 per ton in three years. The company reduced overhead and fixed costs, along with optimizing its integrated footprint and improving efficiencies. Cleveland-Cliffs expects further cost reduction in 2026. It expects to gain from Stelco’s low-cost structure and

asset optimization.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD is providing innovative alternative metal solutions to its customers, employing its expertise in operating highly efficient, low-cost melting, casting and rolling facilities. The company is developing a lower-carbon facility that offers an energy-efficient alternative to traditional production. This facility is expected to diversify and enhance Steel Dynamics' high-margin, value-added product portfolio.

CMC’s Price Performance, Valuations & Estimates

Commercial Metals shares have gained 51.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 50.1% growth. In comparison, the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the S&P 500 have returned 47.2% and 15.3%, respectively.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Metals is currently trading at a forward price/sales ratio of 0.96 compared with the industry's 1.77.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cleveland-Cliffs is a cheaper option, trading at a forward price/sales ratio of 0.29, while Steel Dynamics is trading at a higher 1.37, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Commercial Metals’ fiscal 2026 sales is $8.89 billion, indicating a 13.9% year-over-year jump. The consensus mark for the year’s earnings is pegged at $7.34 per share, indicating a year-over-year upsurge of 134.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 sales implies 5.7% year-over-year growth. The same for earnings suggests a dip of 1.6%.



EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CMC currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.