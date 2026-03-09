Can Comfort Systems' Record Backlog Keep Demand Pipeline Strong?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX is benefiting from strong construction demand that is improving visibility into future project activity. Continued investment in technology infrastructure, institutional facilities and industrial development is supporting a steady pipeline of opportunities. Growing demand for large-scale digital infrastructure projects is also creating favorable conditions for mechanical and electrical contractors. This environment is helping Comfort Systems maintain a strong flow of project opportunities and reinforcing confidence in its demand outlook.



Technology-related projects remain the largest demand driver. Data centers, hyperscale facilities and other advanced technology projects continue to create opportunities across the company’s construction and service operations. Increasing project complexity and scale are also expanding the scope of mechanical and electrical work. This trend is helping Comfort Systems secure larger projects and build a deeper pipeline of work across multiple end markets.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, backlog rose to $11.94 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, reflecting growth of 27.3% from $9.38 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, and a 99.3% increase from $5.99 billion recorded a year earlier. On a same-store basis, backlog rose from $5.99 billion to $11.58 billion over the same period, highlighting strong underlying demand. The expansion was largely driven by bookings within the technology sector across both traditional construction and modular operations.



The backlog increase reflects strong project bookings and a growing pipeline across technology, industrial and institutional markets. Technology projects, particularly data centers, account for a significant portion of new bookings. Modular construction capacity expansion is also helping the company capture larger projects tied to digital infrastructure development.



Overall, the scale and growth of backlog suggest that Comfort Systems remains well positioned to maintain a strong demand pipeline supported by continued technology investment and favorable construction activity.

Peer Backlogs Reinforce Revenue Visibility

Rising infrastructure and data center investment is also strengthening revenue visibility for Comfort Systems’ peers, particularly Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL. Both companies are benefiting from expanding project pipelines tied to power, grid modernization and mission-critical development.



Quanta continues to see demand momentum build as it supports essential power generation, transmission and grid infrastructure across the United States. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Quanta reported a record backlog of $43.98 billion, up from $34.54 billion a year ago, reflecting strong visibility across utility services and large infrastructure programs. Management also highlighted that a growing portion of backlog is tied to long-term programmatic agreements, which strengthen revenue visibility and support growth heading into 2026.



Sterling is also improving forward visibility through exposure to large, multi-phase projects. At the end of 2025, the company reported a signed backlog of about $3 billion, up 78% from the prior year. When combined with $301 million of unsigned awards and more than $1 billion of future-phase opportunities, total potential work approaches $4.5 billion. Strong demand for mission-critical projects such as data centers is supporting Sterling’s E-Infrastructure segment and long-term activity.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this leading building and service provider for mechanical, electrical and plumbing building systems have soared 70% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index. The detailed share price performance is shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.55, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend for FIX

FIX’s earnings estimate for 2026 has increased over the past 30 days to $37.01 per share. The estimated figures for 2026 imply year-over-year growth of 28.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.