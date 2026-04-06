Can Comfort Systems' Modular Push Unlock the Next Growth Phase?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX has been delivering record-breaking performance, but its growing emphasis on modular and off-site construction could be the next major driver of sustained growth. It reported exceptional 2025 results, with revenue rising 29.5% year over year to $9.1 billion and EPS surging 97.8% to $28.88, attributable to robust demand across technology and industrial markets, particularly data center projects, which increasingly favor prefabricated solutions.



One of the core shifts in FIX’s growth momentum is owed to the expansion of its modular capacity. The company currently operates approximately 3 million square feet of modular production space and plans to scale this to nearly 4 million square feet by the end of 2026. This expansion reflects rising customer demand for faster, more efficient construction methods. Modular construction offers several advantages, including improved labor productivity, reduced project timelines and enhanced quality control. By shifting fabrication off-site, Comfort Systems can better manage skilled labor constraints while increasing execution efficiency, an increasingly critical factor amid tight labor markets and complex project requirements.



Modular capabilities also complement the company’s design-build model, enabling tighter integration between engineering and installation. This not only enhances margins but also strengthens client relationships in high-growth verticals like data centers and advanced manufacturing.



While traditional mechanical and electrical services remain core to the business, modular construction is rapidly becoming a strategic differentiator. As Comfort Systems continues to scale its off-site capabilities, this initiative could unlock the next phase of growth, driving higher productivity, stronger margins and sustained outperformance in the years ahead.

Comfort Systems Competes With Jacobs & AECOM on Modular Speed

Data center growth, driven by AI, cloud and rising compute intensity, is accelerating the need for faster, scalable builds, pushing the industry toward modular and prefabricated solutions. Comfort Systems, alongside other market players like AECOM ACM and Jacobs Solutions Inc. J, are benefiting from surging data center demand, but their positioning across modular capacity and the project lifecycle creates clear competitive distinctions.



AECOM focuses on design, consulting and project management, leveraging global relationships and megaproject experience, but with less direct exposure to modular fabrication or installation economics. On the other hand, Jacobs operates early in the value chain, offering integrated design, engineering and program management for data centers globally. Its strength lies in digital tools, planning expertise and scalable design frameworks, including modular and “plug-and-play” concepts that optimize long-term performance rather than construction speed alone.



Overall, FIX holds a near-term advantage in execution and modular deployment, Jacobs leads in design innovation and lifecycle integration, while AECOM provides scale and strategic positioning in early-stage infrastructure planning.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting service provider have surged 51.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



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FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.54, as the trend lines suggest below.



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Earnings Estimate Trend Favors FIX

FIX’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 60 days to $36.60 and $41.00 per share, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 26.7% and 12%, respectively.



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Comfort Systems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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