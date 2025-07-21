Can COIN's Base App Power Web3 Growth and Revenue Diversification?

Coinbase Global Inc.’s COIN Base App, set to replace the existing Coinbase Wallet, represents a major milestone in the company’s broader Web3 strategy. Natively built on Base—Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 network—the app provides users with a streamlined, user-friendly interface to access decentralized applications (dApps), conduct crypto transactions and engage in various on-chain activities. By simplifying the user experience and removing complex blockchain barriers, Base App aligns with Coinbase’s mission to onboard the next billion users into the Web3 space.



Notably, Coinbase becomes the first U.S.-based exchange to roll out a comprehensive super app that brings together key Web3 functionalities — wallet, DeFi, NFTs, and payments — within a single mobile platform. This move expands Coinbase’s reach beyond its core trading business, allowing it to engage a wider consumer audience. The Base App serves as a key growth lever, deepening user participation in the on-chain ecosystem while opening up new monetization pathways.



Importantly, the app enhances and diversifies Coinbase’s revenue streams. As users tap into Web3 services, Coinbase stands to earn from token swaps, staking

and other in-app offerings. Its integration with the Base network further allows the company to capture sequencer fees and benefit from rising on-chain activity. This strategic pivot reduces Coinbase’s reliance on unpredictable trading volumes and fosters a more resilient, recurring revenue model centered on infrastructure usage and ecosystem expansion.

What About COIN’s Competitors?

Robinhood Wallet drives Robinhood Markets’ HOOD expansion beyond traditional brokerage into self-custodial crypto, offering access to tokens, NFTs and future DeFi tools. By engaging crypto-native users, Robinhood diversifies its revenue streams. This positions Robinhood to capitalize on Web3 growth while reducing dependence on its core trading business.



Block Inc.’s XYZ Bitcoin Wallet drives Block’s growth by enabling self-custodial crypto access and empowering users with financial control. By simplifying Bitcoin storage and peer-to-peer transfers, it aligns with Block’s mission of economic empowerment and reinforces its strategic position within the Bitcoin ecosystem and emerging Web3 landscape.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have gained 69.1% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 75.03, above the industry average of 22.44. But it carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates for COIN Witness Southward Movement

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2025 EPS has moved down 2 cents and 1 cent, respectively, over the past seven days. The same for full-year 2025 and 2026 EPS has decreased by 2 cents and 3 cents, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicates year-over-year increases. While the consensus estimate for COIN’s 2025 EPS indicates a decline, the same for 2026 EPS suggests an increase.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

