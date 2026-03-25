Can Circle Keep Growing Even if Stablecoins Get Shackled?

Key Points

Circle needs to keep minting more USD Coins to grow its profits.

But the latest draft of the U.S. Clarity Act calls for a complete ban on stablecoin yields.

10 stocks we like better than Circle Internet Group ›

Circle's (NYSE: CRCL) stock sank 20% on March 24 after a complete ban on stablecoin yields was proposed in the Senate's latest draft of the U.S. Clarity Act. Let's see why that update spooked Circle's investors and how much that possible ban could impact its long-term growth.

Why do stablecoin yields matter to Circle?

Circle issues USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by its cash and U.S. Treasuries held by regulated custodians. It's the world's second-most-valuable stablecoin after Tether.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Stablecoins can be used to settle cross-border transactions at faster and cheaper rates than conventional interbank transfers. Companies like Visa and Intuit have already been integrating USD Coin into their platforms to accelerate their financial transactions. Stablecoins are also an easy way for people to preserve their savings in countries with hyperinflation and currency devaluation issues without buying actual U.S. dollars.

Stablecoins can be staked (locked up) on centralized exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols to earn yields higher than those of dollar-based savings accounts. Those strengths make stablecoins a threat to the U.S. dollar and traditional banks.

Circle generates most of its profits from reserve interest income, or the interest it earns on bank deposits and short-term Treasuries held in its own reserves (to back USD Coin). To keep growing, Circle needs the market's demand for USD Coin to keep rising.

To meet that demand, Circle will increase its reserves to mint more USD Coins, thereby boosting its reserve interest income. But if that demand sputters out, its revenue and profit will decline. If the U.S. government bans all stablecoin yields -- presumably to protect conventional banks and consumers from unscrupulous exchanges and DeFi pools -- they'll become a lot less appealing than U.S. dollars. Cryptocurrency investors seeking higher yields could also pivot toward Ether and other tokens with staking features.

What should Circle investors do right now?

A complete ban on stablecoin yields would certainly throttle Circle's growth, but the U.S. Clarity Act is still being drafted and probably won't be passed until later this year. Therefore, we shouldn't jump to conclusions and assume all stablecoin yields will be banned.

Even without stablecoin yields, Circle can continue generating additional interest income from its current reserves while generating more revenue from transaction and subscription fees across its expanding ecosystem of APIs, digital wallets, and other applications.

Circle's stock trades at eight times this year's sales, which is reasonable relative to analysts' expectations for a 24% CAGR from 2025 to 2028. While the latest draft of the Clarity Act raises red flags, investors should wait for more information before heading for the exits.

Should you buy stock in Circle Internet Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Circle Internet Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Circle Internet Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,325!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,074,070!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Intuit, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.