Can Ciena's Strong Cash Flow Generation Support Continued Buybacks?

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) exited fiscal 2025 with a strong cash balance and cash flow generation. CIEN finished the fiscal year with $1.4 billion in cash, bolstered by $806 million in cash from operations and $665 million in free cash flow for the year after spending $140 million in capital expenditures.

This strong cash generation enabled a meaningful return of capital as Ciena completed the first year of its current $1 billion share repurchase authorization, buying back $330 million worth of shares. Management expects to repurchase approximately the same amount in fiscal 2026, signaling confidence in both cash generation and future earnings capacity.

Ciena is benefiting from higher network traffic and demand for bandwidth, primarily attributed to the increasing use of AI technology in various applications. Given the sustained demand driven by cloud expansion, data center interconnect (“DCI”) and the explosive growth of AI infrastructure, Ciena updated its fiscal 2026 outlook. It now expects fiscal 2026 revenues of $5.7-$6.1 billion, or roughly 24% growth at the midpoint, up from the 17% outlook shared in September.

Increasing revenues are likely to aid Ciena in generating strong cash flows, which is likely to aid in sustaining buybacks and accelerate investment to boost growth. The company is focusing on research and development on Coherent Optical Systems, Interconnects, Coherent Routing, and solutions like DCOM, while scaling back investments in residential broadband.

It also recently announced the acquisition of Nubis Communications (which specializes in electrical and optical interconnect solutions) to complement organic growth. Management expects higher capital expenditures (between $250 million and $275 million) in fiscal 2026 to support anticipated demand in late 2026 and into 2027, as well as investments tied to 3-nanometer mask sets.

Capital Allocation Strategy of Competitors

Cisco (CSCO) offers identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management solutions. The company benefits from an expanding security product portfolio and the Splunk acquisition. Steady demand for Cisco’s products in developing AI infrastructure has been a robust catalyst. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, AI Infrastructure orders from hyperscaler customers stood at $1.3 billion.

As of Oct. 25, 2025, Cisco’s cash & cash equivalents and investments balance were $15.7 billion against long-term debt of $21.4 billion. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, CSCO returned $3.6 billion to its stockholders through share buybacks ($2 billion) and dividends ($1.6 billion).

Arista Networks (ANET) offers cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company recently unveiled several solutions for cloud, Internet service providers and enterprise networks to meet the rising demands of AI/ML-driven network architectures. Revenues in the third quarter of 2025 surged to $2.31 billion from $1.81 billion in the prior-year quarter in the last reported quarter.

ANET announced a $1.5 billion buyback program in May 2025. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had $1.4 billion worth of shares available for repurchase under the buyback program. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had $2.33 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $309.6 million in other long-term liabilities. In the first nine months of 2025, Arista generated $3.11 billion of net cash from operating activities compared with $2.68 billion in the year-ago period.

CIEN Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CIEN have gained 21% in the past month compared with the Communications - Components industry’s growth of 10.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.23, below the industry’s 47.27.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upwards over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CIEN currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

