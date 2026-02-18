Can Ciena Sustain Growth on Rising Optical and Data Demand?

Ciena Corporation CIEN is witnessing accelerating demand across its optical networking portfolio, driven by AI-led network expansion and rising data traffic from cloud and service provider customers. Optical revenues increased 19% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by a 72% rise in RLS photonic line system revenues. Routing and Switching revenues grew 49%, supported by strong demand for the 3,000 and 5,000 series platforms and DCOM deployments.

Management highlighted that “in and around the data center” opportunity expanded threefold year over year and is expected to be a meaningful contributor to fiscal 2026 growth. The company also completed the all-cash acquisition of Nubis in the fourth quarter, enhancing its Interconnects portfolio to better serve the back-end connectivity requirements within its in and around the data center opportunity.

Cloud providers are expanding infrastructure to enable AI training and inference workloads, and the company highlighted that traffic must move beyond data centers to be monetized, reinforcing its role in high-speed connectivity. Orders from cloud customers represent a substantial portion of the growing backlog. Service provider demand also strengthened, with orders up nearly 70% in 2025.

Growth was supported by reinvestment in transport infrastructure and Managed Optical Fiber Network (MOFN) projects for hyperscalers. The company secured multiple MOFN wins, including a large deployment in India and additional projects across new geographies.

Apart from these, network upgrades by telecom carriers to meet demand bode well for the company’s long-term growth prospects. It is one of the leading suppliers of 40G and 100G optical transport technology. Fiber Deep technology represents a big opportunity for the company, driven by the strong adoption of its products among all major cable operators in theglobal market The company expects its total addressable market to reach $13 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 26%. Its interconnects portfolio is growing and offers a big opportunity in pluggables and component technologies. In fiscal 2025, Ciena exceeded its goal of more than doubling pluggable revenues, generating more than $168 million in revenues. Also, a major hyperscaler placed its first large 400ZR+ order, positioning Ciena as its lead supplier. This supports expectations of doubling Interconnect revenues in 2025, with potential for further growth in fiscal 2026.

The company delivered record fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.35 billion, up 20.3% year over year, contributing to full-year revenues of $4.77 billion, a 19% increase. Annual orders reached a record $7.8 billion, resulting in approximately $5 billion of backlog.

With record backlog, accelerating hyperscaler engagements and expanding data center-related opportunities, Ciena enters fiscal 2026 with strengthened demand visibility and continued momentum across optical and data networking markets. For fiscal 2026, Ciena expects revenues between $5.7 billion and $6.1 billion, representing nearly 24% growth at the midpoint.

However, Ciena operates in an intensely competitive market for the sale of communications networking equipment, software and services. Also, the company is encountering near-term pressure from NPI ramp challenges and escalating input costs, as tightening supply constraints struggle to keep pace with surging demand. Ciena forecasts $250–$275 million in fiscal 2026 capex, well above historical levels, pressuring near-term cash flow as it absorbs higher investment requirements and rising three-nanometer mask set costs. Customer concentration is an added concern.

Taking a Look at CIEN’s Competitors

Cisco Systems, Inc.’s CSCO is benefiting from strong product orders from hyperscalers, enterprises, the public sector, service providers and cloud customers. Splunk's acquisition enhances CSCO’s recurring revenue base. The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthens its security portfolio. Networking sales benefit from strong demand for AI infrastructure and campus networking solutions. Product orders from service providers and cloud customers were strong, driven by high double-digit order growth in hyperscalers. Cisco expects to take AI orders in excess of $5 billion and to recognize more than $3 billion in AI infrastructure revenues from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026. For fiscal 2026, Cisco expects revenues between $61.2 billion and $61.7 billion.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is benefiting from positive demand trends owing to its strong product portfolio, which is highly scalable, programmable and provides data-driven automation, analytics and support services. It's advanced cloud native software, smart Wi-Fi solutions deliver intelligent application identification, automated troubleshooting and location services, efficiently supporting apps like Teams, Zoom and Google Meet.

Innovative product launches and steady customer additions backed by the company’s best-in-class portfolio strength led to top-line expansion in fourth-quarter 2025. Quarterly revenues surged to $2.49 billion from $1.93 billion in the prior-year quarter, driven by strength across the product portfolio. The company introduced various solutions for cloud, Internet service providers and enterprise networks to meet the rising demands of AI/ML-driven network architectures. These innovations enabled Arista to deliver a superior customer experience and increase customer engagement. For 2026, revenues are likely to grow 25% year over year, with a gross margin of 62-64% and an operating margin of 46%.

CIEN Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CIEN have surged 247.3% in the past year compared with the Communications - Components industry’s growth of 183.6%.



CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 64.31, above the industry’s 42.47.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward over the past 60 days.



CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

