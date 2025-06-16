Can Charlotte AI Give CrowdStrike an Edge in Cybersecurity?

CrowdStrike CRWD is positioning Charlotte AI as a key part of its competitive advantage in delivering automated and scalable cybersecurity. CrowdStrike describes Charlotte as an agentic security analyst that can complete tasks and make decisions to supercharge human security operations center (SOC) personnel.



CrowdStrike is continuously enhancing the capabilities of its Charlotte AI by introducing new features. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, CRWD expanded Charlotte AI’s detection triage. This enables Charlotte AI to deliver autonomous expert-level triage, reasoning and response at machine speed. Charlotte AI’s extended capabilities help flatten the hiring curve, save time, and improve security outcomes.



One global healthcare customer signed an eight-figure Falcon Flex expansion during the first quarter, where Charlotte AI was central to their AI-native SOC transformation. The company also replaced a legacy Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) in the process.



Charlotte AI is also driving automation in vulnerability management. Combined with Falcon Exposure Management, Charlotte AI now delivers AI-powered network scanning for managed and unmanaged devices. A large financial services customer bought Exposure Management for 120,000 devices during the first quarter, replacing both its legacy vulnerability management vendor and existing attack surface management vendor as well.



CrowdStrike believes Charlotte’s role goes beyond automating today’s SOC. It also sees a major opportunity to become the security layer for AI agents themselves, protecting the identity, data, infrastructure, and the underlying AI models behind them. This long-term vision supports CrowdStrike’s broader strategy to lead in agentic, AI-first security.



With growing adoption and measurable customer wins, Charlotte AI is shaping up to be a strong differentiator for CrowdStrike in automated security.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Competitors like Palo Alto Networks PANW and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Palo Alto Networks saw robust growth in its AI-driven XSIAM platform. The growth was driven by increased customer adoption of PANW’s advanced cybersecurity offerings, including its AI-driven XSIAM platform, which saw annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of more than 200% year over year.



Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted year-over-year growth of 24% in its ARR. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have gained 40.5% year to date compared with the Security industry’s growth of 20.1%.

CRWD YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 23.23X, slightly higher than the industry’s average of 14.52X.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 10.94%, while for fiscal 2027 earnings implies year over year growth of 34.74%. The estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.