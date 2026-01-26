Can Celsius Holdings' International Momentum Support Long-Term Growth?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH reported international revenue of $23.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, highlighting steady progress outside North America. The result represented a 24% year-over-year increase and contributed to year-to-date international revenue of $70.6 million, up 30% from the comparable period in 2024, as outlined in the company’s third-quarter financial results.



During the quarter, growth was supported by continued strength in the Nordics, Celsius’ most established international region, alongside expanding contributions from newer markets. The company cited ongoing momentum across the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand and the Benelux region, reflecting a broad-based expansion effort rather than reliance on any single geography.



On the third-quarterearnings call the company emphasized that its international business remains in a build-out phase, with priorities centered on establishing distribution, increasing brand awareness and developing market-specific execution capabilities. Celsius also noted that the health, fitness and wellness trends driving demand in the United States appear to be resonating across international markets, providing a consistent backdrop for expansion.



Among individual regions, Australia continued to emerge as a notable early contributor, with performance exceeding expectations following deeper retail engagement during the quarter. In contrast, European markets were characterized as more foundational, with progress tied to strengthening retailer relationships and refining execution to support long-term development.



While international revenue still represents a relatively small portion of total company sales, the $23.1 million quarterly contribution underscores a deliberate and measured expansion strategy. Celsius continues to invest in building its global footprint, positioning international markets as a developing but increasingly relevant component of the company’s overall revenue mix as distribution and brand presence continue to expand.

How Do CELH Peers Compare on International Momentum?

Monster Beverage MNST continues to lean on international markets as a key growth driver. In the third quarter of 2025, Monster Beverage delivered double-digit year-over-year international net sales growth, supported by broad-based demand across EMEA, Latin America and Asia Pacific. International results again outpaced North America, reinforcing MNST’s position as one of the most globally diversified energy drink players.



PepsiCo PEP also posted steady international performance in the third quarter. PEP reported its 18th consecutive quarter of at least mid-single-digit organic revenue growth internationally, reflecting resilience across global beverage markets. PepsiCo continues to benefit from scale and distribution strength, with international operations remaining a key growth contributor.



Coca-Cola KO reported positive international unit case volume growth in the quarter, supported by strength across multiple regions. The results highlight KO’s broad geographic footprint, underscoring the continued importance of international markets to Coca-Cola’s overall growth mix.

