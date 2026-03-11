Can Celestica's Expertise in Powering 5G Drive Future Growth?

Celestica Inc. CLS has become a key partner for network equipment manufacturers as the telecom industry accelerates 5G deployment. Its expertise in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and supply chain management helps telecom providers deliver reliable and scalable network infrastructure.



Celestica provides accurate design, manufacturing and deployment of 5G equipment using capabilities in printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), system integration and engineering collaboration. By working with clients during development, the company helps improve performance and reduce product launch time to remain competitive in the telecom sector. It is also preparing for future technologies like 6G by developing high-speed networking platforms such as 800G and 1.6T systems.



Beyond manufacturing, Celestica strengthens 5G rollouts through global supply chain services, helping telecom operators source components, manage logistics and meet growing demand efficiently while adopting new technologies to stay ahead. The company collaborates with major telecom equipment providers like Cisco Systems, Ericsson and Nokia to support the development and manufacturing of advanced telecom infrastructure.



As 5G adoption increases and next-generation networks develop, Celestica’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities will likely help the telecom industry build faster, smarter and more connected networks for the digital era.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the Telecom Sector?

Celestica faces competition from Jabil, Inc. JBL and Sanmina Corporation SANM. Jabil is expanding in the telecom industry by developing high-speed connectivity solutions, such as 1.6T optical transceivers for next-generation networks and data centers. The company also manufactures 4G and 5G telecom equipment for partners like Ericsson to support global network deployments.



Sanmina is strengthening its presence in the telecom industry by providing manufacturing and design services for 5G and optical networking equipment. The company also supports telecom providers with solutions for base stations, networking hardware and data-center infrastructure. It partners with companies like Nokia to produce telecom and broadband network equipment.

Celestica's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Celestica shares have soared 200.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 114.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Celestica trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, up from the industry average of 21.67.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 7.55% to $8.83 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has increased 7.05% to $12.61.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celestica currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.