Can CEG's Nuclear Power Keep Up With AI-Driven Data Center Demand?

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG is all set to take advantage of the growing demand from data centers. According to Arizton Advisory & Intelligence report, the U.S. data center market is experiencing significant growth, with the market size expected to reach $308.83 billion by 2030.



CEG’s robust nuclear infrastructure enables it to fulfill the increasing demand from power-intensive businesses, such as data centers. CEG focuses on powering data centers "behind the meter" by co-locating and connecting them directly to existing nuclear energy generation facilities to avoid the need to transport power long distances over high-power transmission lines. This ensures data centers have direct access to a reliable supply of energy.



Constellation Energy emphasizes nuclear power's reliability and carbon-free status as a major enabler for powering AI data centers. After initially focusing on powering the massive server warehouses directly from its power plants, the company is now turning its attention to possible data center projects that connect to the U.S. electrical grid.



Recently, Meta signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with CEG to supply nuclear power to its growing AI data centers in Illinois. Beginning in 2027, this agreement will ensure a steady supply of clean energy. This will help Meta grow its AI operations and cut carbon emissions. In late 2024, Microsoft entered into a 20-year agreement with CEG to revive the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania. The $1.6-billion investment aims to restart the reactor, which has been dormant since 2019, to provide carbon-free electricity for Microsoft’s expanding data centers.



Essentially, Constellation Energy is adopting sustainable energy solutions, negotiating the changing regulatory environment, and strategically positioning itself to fulfill the increasing energy demands of data centers, especially those in the AI industry.

Utilities' Potential to Gain From Date Center Demand

Some other nuclear-focused companies that are also poised to benefit from the expanding demand from data centers have been discussed below.



Xcel Energy’s XEL existing nuclear plants are contributing to meeting the growing demand for power, especially from data centers. Xcel Energy’s nuclear plants, Monticello and Prairie Island in Minnesota, play a pivotal role in meeting the surging electricity demand from data centers. These plants collectively provide about 30% of the electricity for Xcel Energy's customers in the Upper Midwest. Along with developers, XEL is proposing nearly 8,900 megawatts of new data center capacity.



Vistra Corp. VST is experiencing growth, particularly in its energy division, due to increased demand from data centers, especially in the AI sector. Vistra is investing $2.5 billion in data center energy projects by 2027 to expand its market share. Vistra is strategically leveraging its nuclear assets to meet the surging electricity demand of AI-powered data centers.

