Can Carnival's Record Bookings Offset Fuel and Macro Headwinds?

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL has entered 2026 with solid demand momentum, supported by strong booking trends and favorable pricing. Bookings for current-year sailings increased 10% year over year, while nearly 85% of 2026 capacity is booked at historically high prices. Customer deposits reached a first-quarter record of nearly $8 billion, up nearly 10% year over year.



Yield expansion remains a key driver of performance. Net yields in the fiscal first quarter rose 2.7% year over year, reflecting higher ticket pricing and increased onboard spending. Guests are engaging earlier in the booking cycle and are purchasing packages, excursions and other experiences ahead of travel. This trend is contributing to higher onboard revenues and supporting overall revenue per passenger.



The company intends to build on this momentum through its PROPEL strategy, targeting a return on invested capital above 16% and earnings growth of more than 50% by 2029. The framework focuses on yield expansion, disciplined capacity growth, enhanced monetization of destination assets and cost efficiency. Capacity additions remain measured, with a limited number of new ships planned over the period.



However, fuel costs remain a headwind. The 2026 outlook includes an estimated $500 million impact from higher fuel prices, which is expected to offset operational improvements. Macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty continues to influence regional demand trends, with softer patterns in parts of Europe.



Overall, Carnival’s strong booking trends, pricing strength and onboard revenue growth provide a solid operating foundation. However, with fuel costs expected to outweigh near-term operational gains, earnings visibility remains constrained. While demand fundamentals remain intact, elevated cost pressures are likely to limit upside, keeping the near-term risk-reward profile skewed to the downside.

CCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Carnival have declined 7.2% over the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 6.4%. In the same time frame, other industry players like Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have declined 0.9% and 13.6%, respectively, while OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW has gained 16.8%.

CCL Stock’s Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CCL stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 11.84, well below the industry average of 15.57. Industry players, such as Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise and OneSpaWorld, have P/E ratios of 14.93, 8.3 and 20.9, respectively.

CCL’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has declined over the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of CCL Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is likely to report dismal earnings, with projections indicating a 0.4% fall in fiscal 2026. Industry players like Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise and OneSpaWorld are likely to witness a jump of 14%, 10.9% and 13.1%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.

CCL stock has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.