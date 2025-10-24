Can C3.ai Dominate the Emerging Agentic AI Market Segment?

C3.ai’s AI agentic AI push is fast becoming its most defining growth story. Through its new C3 Agentic AI Platform and the Strategic Integrator Program, the company is repositioning itself as an enabler for global enterprises and government agencies to build their own domain-specific AI applications. This OEM-style model allows partners such as major system integrators and defense service providers to license and customize C3.ai’s technology—an approach that could multiply its market reach without adding equivalent sales costs.



The C3 Agentic AI Platform stands out because it resolves core generative AI limitations such as data exfiltration, hallucination and cybersecurity risk, delivering enterprise-grade reliability. CEO Thomas Siebel emphasized that this architecture—combining generative pretrained transformers with secure agentic workflows—has produced a “very high success rate” across 60 large-scale deployments in manufacturing, federal and intelligence sectors.



Early wins reinforce that potential. The U.S. Army’s contested logistics system now uses agentic AI for predictive sustainment, while Nucor’s enterprise-wide rollout leverages the platform for throughput and inventory optimization. C3.ai’s open architecture, which prevents vendor lock-in, and its 131 pre-built enterprise AI applications further bolster its differentiation.



With a $2 trillion addressable market, rising government adoption and expanding OEM partnerships, C3.ai is building an early lead in agentic AI—a segment that could define the next era of enterprise automation. Sustained execution and partner scaling will determine if it can convert this first-mover edge into lasting market dominance.

Competitors Raising the Bar in Enterprise and Agentic AI

Among rivals, Palantir Technologies PLTR and BigBear.ai BBAI stand out as serious contenders in the agentic AI race.



Palantir continues to expand its AI Platform, offering government and commercial clients agentic decision systems that rival C3.ai’s capabilities in automation, predictive analytics and data governance. Palantir’s stronghold in defense and enterprise analytics, coupled with its deep integration into federal operations, makes it a direct challenger.



Meanwhile, BigBear.ai is carving its own path through mission-ready agentic AI tools like ConductorOS and veriScan, blending analytics and automation for defense and logistics. BigBear.ai’s expanding federal footprint and its adoption of real-time autonomous systems increasingly overlap with C3.ai’s initiatives. Both Palantir and BigBear.ai are positioning themselves to compete aggressively for enterprise-scale AI transformation projects, signaling a tightening contest for dominance in agentic AI innovation across national security, manufacturing, and industrial automation.

AI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of C3.ai have plunged 31% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 3.5%.

AI Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AI trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 7.8X, significantly below the industry’s average of 17.12X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For C3.ai, analyst sentiment has turned slightly more cautious. The fiscal 2026 EPS estimate widened to a loss of $1.33 from 76 cents in the past 60 days, indicating a deeper expected loss than the 41 cents per-share loss recorded in fiscal 2025. Looking further ahead, fiscal 2027 EPS is projected at a loss of $1.02, while revenues are expected to decline sharply (down 224.4%) in fiscal 2026 before rebounding 23.7% in fiscal 2027.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.