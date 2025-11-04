Can Boot Barn's Digital Investments Drive Future Growth?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s BOOT digital investments are fast becoming a major growth catalyst. The company reported a 14.4% jump in e-commerce same-store sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, outpacing the retail store same-store sales increase of 7.8%. BootBarn.com, which represented about 75% of total online sales, registered high-teens comps growth. Cumulatively, these contributed to the top-line performance, which grew 18.7% year over year, reaching $505.4 million.



E-commerce sales are now 9.3% of the second-quarter net sales. The company attributes this strength to initiatives aimed at deepening online engagement and optimizing the shopping experience through technology.



The Cody James and Hawx platforms are driving brand discovery and attracting new customers to the Boot Barn ecosystem. The company is planning to roll out a website for the brand Cheyenne post-holidays. Artificial intelligence is another integral part of Boot Barn’s strategy. The company has enhanced its website search tools to deliver more relevant product results and recommendations. Tools like Cassidy assist store associates and support in-store digital experiences.



For fiscal 2026, Boot Barn expects same-store sales growth in the range of 4% to 6%, including a 3.3-5.3% increase in retail stores and an 11-13% rise in e-commerce sales. Management believes that digital and store channels continue to complement each other, with new stores consistently boosting nearby online traffic. The company plans to open 70 new stores in the current fiscal year.



The company’s expanding omnichannel infrastructure is proving integral to strengthening its brand reach and sustaining growth in an increasingly connected retail environment.

How Levi Strauss & Tapestry Fare

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI is accelerating its digital-first strategy through robust e-commerce and direct-to-consumer investments. The company’s e-commerce sales surged 18% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, supported by higher traffic and improved conversion across all regions. Levi Strauss aims to lift e-commerce to 15% of total revenues.



Tapestry, Inc. TPR continues to leverage data analytics and omnichannel capabilities to strengthen consumer engagement. The company’s investments in digital platforms and customer insights have powered global direct-to-consumer gains, attracting more than 6.8 million new North American customers in fiscal 2025.



Both Levi Strauss and Tapestry are uniting technology, data, and creativity to build seamless digital ecosystems.

BOOT’s shares have gained 25.9% year to date against the industry’s decline of 16.3%. BOOT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



From a valuation standpoint, BOOT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99X, higher than the industry’s average 16.51X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 20.5% and 13.4%, respectively.



