Can Bloom Energy Gain From the Rising Demand for Clean Electricity?

Bloom Energy BE is well placed to benefit from the rapid growth in power demand fueled by artificial intelligence (“AI”) and large data centers. As AI workloads intensify, electricity needs will strain conventional grids already facing decarbonization pressures. Bloom Energy’s solid oxide fuel cell (“SOFC”) technology offers a cleaner, more reliable and efficient on-site alternative to traditional fossil generation.



The North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s 2024 assessment forecasts a 151 GW or 17% rise in peak power demand over the next decade, the steepest growth in years. This surge is driven largely by cloud computing and crypto-mining, alongside U.S. manufacturing reshoring, electric vehicle adoption and wider household electrification, with data centers expected to remain a leading source of demand growth.



As demand for clean energy is expected to increase, Bloom Energy can capitalize on its versatile Energy Server system, which connects directly to customers’ main electrical feeds and avoids efficiency losses common in centralized grids. Its modular design enables flexible clustering, providing scalable capacity from hundreds of kilowatts to several hundred megawatts.



Bloom Energy’s islanded microgrid solutions let data centers and other customers bypass interconnection delays by eliminating the need for transmission and distribution upgrades. This significantly shortens project timelines, enabling faster delivery of clean and reliable power.

Alternative Energy Stocks Gaining Momentum

Alternative energy stocks are gaining momentum with the surge in clean power demand. Firms across solar, wind, hydrogen and battery storage are supported by favorable policies, corporate decarbonization targets and electrification growth, fueling revenue expansion, investor confidence and stronger long-term competitive positioning.



Companies like Enphase Energy ENPH and FuelCell Energy FCEL are benefiting from the accelerating shift toward clean power. Enphase Energy drives growth through expanding solar adoption with its advanced microinverters and storage solutions, while FuelCell utilizes fuel cell technology to provide efficient, low-emission power. Supportive policies, corporate sustainability targets and global decarbonization trends continue to strengthen opportunities for both companies.

BE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

The return on invested capital (“ROIC”) measures how well a company generates returns on the money it invests. ROIC is a key indicator of a company's profitability and operational efficiency. The ROIC of the company indicates that it is investing money more efficiently than the peers in the industry.



Bloom Energy’s ROIC has outperformed the industry average in the trailing 12 months. ROIC of BE was 4.62% compared with the industry average of 1.83%.



BE Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy have gained 181.2% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry’s rise of 38.7%.





BE’s Earnings Estimates Move Up

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bloom Energy’s earnings per share for 2025 and 2026 increased 14.29% and 1.41%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



BE’s Zacks Rank

Bloom Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

