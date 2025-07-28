Can the Bitcoin & Ethereum Rally Continue?

(1:25) - The GENIUS Act & The CLARITY Act: Everything You Need To Know Right Now

(6:55) - What Other Regulatory Development Should Investors Be Aware of?

(9:00) - Breaking Down The Current Outlook For Bitcoin & Ethereum

(11:50) - What Kind of Investors Are Using These Cryptocurrency ETF Products?

(15:15) - Should You Be Investing In Bitcoin or Ethereum?

(18:10) - Quantum Computing vs Cryptocurrencies: Should Investors Be Concerned?

(20:05) - Episode Roundup: ARKB, CETH, IBIT, ETHA

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Federico Brokate, Head of U.S. Business at 21Shares, about the outlook for Bitcoin and Ethereum following the so-called “Crypto Week.”

21Shares offers the largest suite of cryptocurrency ETPs in the world, having launched the world’s first physically backed crypto ETP in 2018 in Europe.

Last week, the House advanced three key bills: the Genius Act, now officially law, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

The Genius Act aims to regulate stablecoins, which are typically pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by safe, liquid assets such as Treasury securities.

The Clarity Act provides a framework to classify digital assets as either commodities regulated by the CFTC, or securities regulated by the SEC.

Cryptocurrencies saw a major rally amid the excitement. Bitcoin jumped to a record $123,000 for the first time. Ethereum, which had underperformed Bitcoin earlier, rebounded sharply and is now up over 57% in the past month.

With a supportive administration, the crypto industry has seen a shift from a largely unregulated space to one with clearer rules, reflecting growing recognition of its role in the financial landscape.

Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, particularly the iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF ETHA, saw significant inflows lately. The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB and the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF CETH also attracted a lot of interest.

Considering increasing institutional adoption, coupled with supportive macro developments such as continued fiscal expansion and the potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year, can Bitcoin and Ether continue their rally?

We also discuss the role of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in a diversified investment portfolio and the risks of a quantum computing attack on cryptocurrencies.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

