Can Biden’s Plan Fix Social Security?

If you’re pulling down a seven-figure salary, congrats! As of the last week of February, you’re done with your annual contributions to Social Security for 2021.

The vast majority of Americans contribute 6.2% of each and every paycheck to Social Security—or 12.4% if they’re self-employed and responsible for both employee and employer contributions. But with the annual income cap on contributions, you only pay Social Security tax on the first $142,800 you earn.

Assuming that you received $1 million in earned income in 2021—paid out as a salary in regular installments—thanks to the cap you’d be able to close the book on Social Security contributions around midday on February 24, 2021.

How the Social Security Tax Works

It’s practically never this cut and dried, of course. Various tax breaks and payment schedules impact the amount of time that may pass before one earns 142,800 taxable dollars.

Here’s the real issue: Lower- and middle-class Americans end up shouldering most of the burden of funding Social Security, proportionally speaking, because no one person, from your high school math teacher to Bill Gates, pays more than $8,853.60, assuming they’re not self-employed.

Having a relatively low Social Security tax ceiling might not seem like a big deal, but this and other factors mean one pillar of the American retirement system could be facing a major crisis soon.

Social Security is a pay-as-you-go system, meaning your contributions today aren’t earmarked to fund Future You, like your 401(k) contributions are. Instead, Social Security uses them to fund current benefits. And just a few years ago, in 2018, Social Security doled out more than it took in for the first time since 1982.

For much of the program’s existence, benefit claims drastically undershot tax revenue, building up a surplus of about $2.9 trillion as of 2019. This amount has been carefully set in the Social Security Trust Fund to help bridge the gap at times like now, when claims outweigh tax revenue (plus earnings on the trust fund).

For Social Security, Demographics Is Destiny

There are a few reasons for the current shortfalls, but chief among them is the fact that Americans are living longer lives and drawing benefits for longer today than when Social Security was founded. This is compounded by the fact that the cohorts working, earning and making contributions today are smaller than the generations drawing benefits.

This has skewed Social Security’s payment-to-income ratio. The program was founded in 1935, and at that time it could count on contributions from 160 workers for every one retiree. Now, it’s closer to three workers to each retiree, meaning it has increasingly drawn on its trust fund to maintain expected benefits for retirees. In fiscal year 2020, the gap amounted to $7.5 billion.

The commitment to maintaining benefits comes at a high price. If current conditions hold, the Social Security Trust Fund is on track to run out of reserves in 2035. This doesn’t mean benefits will suddenly end by the time Gen X reaches its Club Med years. But under this potential scenario. they would be reduced to about 75% of their current rate.

That’s a big deal because currently Social Security provides at least half of the monthly income needed by half of retired Americans, and the continuing retirement crisis suggests this ratio could worsen over time. Future benefit reductions would have far-reaching effects, lowering the living standards of millions in retirement.

Proposed Legislation Offers Hope for Reforms

President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise to raise the Social Security income tax threshold to include those making more than $400,000. This alone would generate more than $700 billion in revenue over a decade, shoring up Social Security while impacting just over 1% of Americans.

But Biden’s plan is far from perfect. It would exempt earnings that fall between $142,800 and $400,000 per year from any Social Security tax, as part of his campaign promise not to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000.

This is an odd choice, as Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center, points out, because it still puts a proportionally higher tax burden on low-income earners. Similar taxes—like the ones that fund Medicare, for instance—apply to all earned income.

And although Biden’s proposed reform would raise an estimated three-quarters of a trillion dollars, this would only extend full benefits for an estimated five years, according to the Urban Institute. More lasting change, whether through permanent benefit reductions or broader tax increases—or both—will be necessary to keep Social Security around in full for millennials and Generation Z.

What Does This Mean for You?

What does all this mean for you, presuming you’re not a millionaire? Well, if you aren’t keen on placing your retirement prospects entirely in the hands of Washington, D.C., you’ve got a few options.

Start saving for retirement now, if you’re not already. Contribute to your workplace retirement plan, whether that’s a 401(k) or a 403(b) or something else entirely. If you don’t have access to a plan at work, open an individual retirement account (IRA).

If you’re already saving for retirement, consider upping your contributions. Even a 1% increase now can mean tens of thousands more in retirement, thanks to the magic of compounding returns.

While Social Security may not look quite the same as it does now when you retire, you can build your own resources so you can live like a millionaire in retirement. Then you can treat whatever Social Security income you do receive as a bonus, instead of a lifeline.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.