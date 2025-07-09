Can Berkshire's Service and Retailing Subsidiary Power Growth?

Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.B ) service and retailing operations are integral to its long-term growth strategy, providing consistent revenue streams, earnings diversification and financial resilience. These segments serve as a strong complement to its core insurance business, offering dependable cash flows that help cushion the impact of market volatility or insurance underwriting variability. The service division includes well-established names such as NetJets, FlightSafety, TTI Inc., McLane Company and XTRA Corporation. On the retailing side, Berkshire operates automotive dealerships, home furnishing businesses and a diverse group of brands like Pampered Chef, Candy Shops Inc., and several jewelry companies.



These businesses reflect Warren Buffett’s enduring investment philosophy—acquiring companies with strong fundamentals, durable business models and consistent earnings power. Their reliable performance contributes significantly to Berkshire’s overall profitability while supporting a large, liquid capital base that fuels reinvestment across other business units. In Q1 2025, the Service and Retailing segment accounted for 36% of Berkshire’s total revenues, underscoring its strategic relevance.



Characterized by their capital-light structure and high return profiles, these operations are also important sources of organic growth. Unlike Berkshire’s more visible equity holdings or acquisitions, these businesses have steadily grown through internal expansion and brand development, reinforcing long-term value creation.



The Service and Retailing division provides Berkshire with strategic agility. Its steady cash generation can be reinvested in high-yield opportunities or deployed during market downturns, allowing the company to act opportunistically while others retrench, further reinforcing the conglomerate’s reputation as a long-term, value-driven compounding machine.

What About Competitors?

Markel Corporation MKL drives growth by leveraging a diverse mix of venture businesses that strengthen its insurance and investment operations. These ventures provide Markel with steady cash flows and entrepreneurial upside. Through Markel Ventures, MKL continues expanding into scalable, niche markets that enhance its long-term value and business resilience.



Fairfax Financial FRFHF fuels growth by combining diverse businesses with its core insurance and investment operations. These ventures give Fairfax steady cash flows and strategic agility. With this broad mix, Fairfax Financial enhances resilience, enabling it to navigate economic cycles while building lasting value across its expanding global platform.

BRK.B’s Price Performance

Shares of BRK.B have gained 5.4% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BRK.B’s Expensive Valuation

BRK.B trades at a price-to-book value ratio of 1.57, above the industry average of 1.53. But it carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

No Estimate Movement for BRK.B

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2025 EPS witnessed no movement over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for full-year 2025 and 2026 EPS also witnessed no movement over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for BRK.B’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicate year-over-year increases. While the consensus estimate for BRK.B’s 2025 EPS indicates a year-over-year decline, the same for 2026 suggests an increase.



BRK.B stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

