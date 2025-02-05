Can BBY's Strong Digital Offerings Support Its High P/E of 13.74X?

Best Buy Company Inc. BBY is trading at a notably high forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 13.74, above the Zacks Retail - Consumer Electronics industry’s average of 10.46. This valuation has resulted from the decent rise in Best Buy stock’s price in the past year due to its emphasis on innovative store formats and enhanced digital offerings.



The stock has gained 13.6%, comfortably outpacing the industry’s modest 5.3% growth. Closing at $85.05 as of yesterday, Best Buy is moving toward its 52-week high of $103.71 attained on Aug. 29, 2024.

BBY Stock Past-Year Performance



Digital Transformation & Omnichannel Strategy of Best Buy

BBY’s digital enhancements, such as its AI-powered Gift Finder and mobile app upgrades, have significantly boosted customer engagement. These features drive more frequent visits and higher spending, increasing customer retention and loyalty. The company’s omnichannel strategy, integrating both online and in-store experiences, is also paying off, with 31% of domestic revenues coming from online revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.



Investments in AI-driven order routing and delivery optimization have led to faster delivery times and improved convenience for customers, with 45% of digital revenues picked up in stores. This seamless integration of digital and physical shopping options positions Best Buy for continued growth and success in the evolving retail landscape.



BBY achieved a 5.2% increase in comparable revenues for computing and tablets in the fiscal third quarter. Laptops grew 7% year over year, marking the highest growth rate since April 2021. The company’s focus on premium products, such as AI-enabled laptops, has driven strong revenues. These models now account for 50% of the Windows assortment, with exclusive partnerships allowing Best Buy to offer 60 unique SKUs. Customer demand for upgrades and replacements, driven by evolving technologies like artificial intelligence, remains a significant growth driver.

BBY’s Innovative Store Formats & Market Expansion

Best Buy has been experimenting with new store formats to meet local market needs while optimizing operations. For example, its 15,000-square-foot store in Bozeman, MT, is designed to serve smaller, isolated areas, offering a reduced but key product assortment, including major appliances and Geek Squad services. This allows the company to expand its reach while managing costs.



The company has also expanded its outlet strategy, offering refurbished and open-box products at discounted prices. These outlets, supported by Geek Squad services, cater to budget-conscious consumers while ensuring product quality. By closing underperforming locations and focusing on profitable markets, Best Buy can enhance operational efficiency and market penetration.

Gross Margin Improvement & Financial Resilience of BBY

Best Buy’s gross margin has seen a significant year-over-year improvement, driven by a combination of strategic pricing, membership offerings and cost-saving measures. The company has achieved a 60-basis-point year-over-year improvement in the gross margin in the fiscal third quarter. The Total Tech program’s pricing adjustments and streamlined services have also helped boost profitability while providing value to customers.

What’s Hurting Best Buy Stock?

Despite the positive outcomes, BBY's revenue trajectory shows signs of a decline, with a 2.9% year-over-year drop in enterprise revenues in the fiscal third quarter. Domestic revenues, which make up the majority of its total revenues, fell 3.3% due to weak demand in key product categories, such as appliances, home theater and gaming.



International revenues declined 1.6% year over year, adding to the company’s revenue struggles. The ongoing drop in comparable revenues further highlights the challenges Best Buy faces in stabilizing its revenues amid fierce competition and cautious consumer spending. Inflationary pressures, consumer hesitancy and external factors like election-related distractions have contributed to inconsistent demand, particularly in non-essential categories.

Final Thoughts on BBY

Investors may consider holding on to the Best Buy stock due to its strong digital and omnichannel strategy, which has significantly enhanced customer engagement and retention. The company’s focus on innovative store formats and premium products, such as AI-enabled laptops, positions it well for growth despite challenges in certain product categories.



Moreover, Best Buy’s successful gross margin improvements and efficient market expansion strategies suggest that it has the potential to weather short-term volatility. This makes it a solid investment choice for those confident in the company’s long-term digital transformation and market adaptability. Currently, BBY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

