Can Axon Boosts Margin Performance Amid Cost Pressures?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $201.6 million in first-quarter 2026, which surged 29.9% year over year. However, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 25%, reflecting a decrease of 70 basis points (bps). The decline was attributable to the adverse impacts of higher operating costs and expenses, global tariffs and increased investment in R&D.



Despite impressive revenue growth of 33.7% year over year, AXON’s adjusted gross margin in the first quarter fell 200 basis points to 61.6%. The company’s cost of sales increased 38.8%, while its selling, general and administrative expenses surged 15.9% in the quarter.



Nevertheless, the company’s focus on effective cost management and revenue growth is expected to improve its margin performance. For 2026, AXON currently expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 25.5%, relatively flat year over year. The company has set a long-term financial target to achieve about 28% of adjusted EBITDA margin by 2028, supported by annual revenues of $6 billion.



It's worth noting that, effective first-quarter 2025, Axon realigned its business segments. This realignment has been enhancing the company’s visibility into segment-specific performance and enabling it to effectively manage its costs. This strategic move is expected to continue supporting its margin performance and operational efficiency.

Peer’s Margin performance

Among its major peers, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS is facing cost pressure. In first-quarter 2026, its total costs increased 22.9% year over year, while its SG&A expenses rose 26.8%. Kratos Defense’s gross margin declined 10 bps to 24.2% in the quarter.



Woodward, Inc.’s WWD total costs and expenses rose 23% year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026). Woodward’s selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 22.1% year over year. Despite the increase in costs, Woodword’s segmental margins expanded, which was driven by higher sales, improved mix of commercial services activity and solid defense OEM demand.

AXON’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Axon have gained 10.6% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 5.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AXON is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67X, above the industry’s average of 46.98X. Axon carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON’s 2026 earnings has inched down 0.4% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.