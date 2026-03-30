Can AT&T's Digital Learning Thrust Boost Its CSR Initiatives?

AT&T Inc. T has partnered with Think Together to enhance The Achievery, its safe online digital education platform designed to support K-12 student learning, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Through this program, AT&T contributed $525,000 to keep the platform available for middle and high school students in California. The company also provided 150 refurbished laptops to students through a tie-up with Human-I-T.



AT&T’s digital learning platform helps K-12 students learn STEM, coding, digital skills, social-emotional learning and career readiness. The platform offers students the opportunity to create projects, solve problems and collaborate with peers in a safe digital environment while exploring how technology is applied in real-world jobs. With support from LevelUp Lynwood, students also gain practical experience in designing digital presentations, coding, robotics and multimedia projects, building skills, confidence and critical thinking for school and future careers.



Since 2023, AT&T has contributed more than $1 million to Think Together programs supporting digital access and safe technology use. Apart from this platform, the company also invests in its connected learning centers, which provide free Internet, computers and digital skills training to communities across the United States. These centers help people of all ages improve digital literacy and learning.



This initiative is part of AT&T’s $5 billion commitment to connect 25 million people to high-speed Internet by 2030. Through connected learning, the company continues to support connectivity, technology access and digital literacy programs nationwide, helping students succeed academically and prepare for the future.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Digital Learning Platform?

AT&T faces stiff competition from Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS. Verizon’s Innovative learning program is expanding, helping more students learn digital skills through tech labs, devices, VR, coding and STEM resources. Its Small Business Digital Ready online courses help entrepreneurs learn digital tools and grow their businesses. Verizon also partnered with Digital Promise to expand access to tech and learning in more schools.



T Mobile partnered with McGraw Hill to bring 5G devices and online learning tools, helping schools expand access to online education inside and outside the classroom. It also provides hotspots and reliable Internet to support digital learning. The company works to improve digital access for K 12 and higher education, helping schools modernize with better tech and networks.

T’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AT&T shares have gained 2.9% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 7.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AT&T trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.58, below the industry tally of 1.96.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 2.2% to $2.30 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 1.2% to $2.54.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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