Can AT&T's App to Enhance Customer Satisfaction Drive Growth?

AT&T Inc. T has launched a new app to help customers manage both wireless and home Internet services together. The app features a modern design, artificial intelligence (AI) support with simple controls, creating a more personalized and seamless digital experience. This introduction highlights AT&T’s commitment to improving customer experience through innovation and making digital services simpler, more efficient and user-friendly.



The app is built around a GenAI assistant, allowing users to access information, get expert advice and complete common tasks faster than before. Customers can manage all services in one place, including advanced device controls, Internet backup and new usage insights, adding more information on calls, texts and data. It includes a new downtime feature that helps families to schedule screen time limits for sleep, homework, or family time, helping to build healthier digital habits.



AT&T has also improved shopping in its new app, allowing customers to browse devices, subscribe to home Internet, and find nearby stores directly. The message center brings together all notifications, texts and emails, ensuring users stay informed without switching between platforms. Users can also manage connected devices by person or purpose, control them centrally, and easily pause or restart their service whenever needed.



The new app supports an AI-driven future by using AT&T’s strong wireless network and fast, reliable fiber service. With ongoing updates, it is designed to become a central hub for customers’ digital needs, making everyday tasks simpler, faster and more connected.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Digital Platform?

AT&T faces stiff competition from Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS. Verizon is investing heavily in AI and cloud technologies to improve its digital services and network performance. The company has partnered with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to build an AI-powered infrastructure to support faster, smarter applications and future growth. Verizon has introduced Verizon AI Connect, a digital platform that helps businesses run AI applications using its 5G, cloud and edge network.

T-Mobile is focusing on digital services, making it easy for customers to do most tasks online using its T-Life app and AI tools. The company has added new digital features within its T-Life app, including Easy Switch for faster onboarding, AI-based plan recommendations, and options like same-day device delivery. It is also working with NVIDIA and Qualcomm to improve digital services and develop future 5G/6G technology.

T’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AT&T’s shares have gained 3.6% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 6.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AT&T trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.51, below the industry tally of 1.91.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 1.8% to $2.29 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 1.2% to $2.54.



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AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.