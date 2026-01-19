Can AST SpaceMobile's SHIELD Contract Boost Its Defense Footprint?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) Program. This contract enables the company to compete for upcoming projects to develop, test, and maintain essential MDA systems that enhance U.S. national security.



SHIELD, being a part of the broader Golden Dome strategy, is focused on building resilient, layered defenses against air, missile, space, cyber, and hybrid threats across all operational domains. AST SpaceMobile will support the program by applying its resilient low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network to deliver secure communications, sensing, and command-and-control capabilities. Its scalable, dual-use space technology strengthens layered missile defense systems with faster data delivery and greater operational resilience.



ASTS satellites help the defense sector by enabling direct communication without ground infrastructure, improving coverage in remote or contested areas. Its LEO constellation increases redundancy, speeds up data delivery, and strengthens resilience and connectivity with allied networks for collective defense operations.



The U.S. government’s increasing focus on resilient, dual-use LEO satellites for command, control, and advanced sensing highlights the role of commercial space in strengthening national security and economic growth, providing AST SpaceMobile a platform to expand its defense capabilities and support future missions.

How Are Other Competitors Performing in the Defense Sector?

AST SpaceMobile faces competition from Globalstar, Inc.GSAT and Viasat, Inc.VSAT.Globalstar is working with the U.S. Army under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement to test its satellites for secure communications, covert sensing, and tracking in challenging environments. The companies' LEO satellite network and advanced communications solutions provide resilient, mission-critical connectivity and monitoring services for military and defense operations.



The U.S. Space Force has chosen Viasat to help build secure and resilient satellite communications for military users through the PTS G program. Viasat also received a contract to provide LEO satellite communications for the U.S. Space Force, supporting military missions worldwide.

ASTS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

AST SpaceMobile shares have skyrocketed 457.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 29.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AST SpaceMobile trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 143.56, well above the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s bottom line for 2025 has remained static at a loss of $1.06, while the estimate for 2026 also remains static at a loss of 74 cents over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AST SpaceMobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

