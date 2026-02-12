Can AST SpaceMobile's Next-Generation Satellites Drive Future Growth?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS has successfully unfolded its next-generation BlueBird 6 satellite, which was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Dec.24,2025. It is the first next-generation satellite that delivers high-speed mobile Internet directly to regular smartphones without any extra devices.



BlueBird 6 has the largest commercial communications array ever in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), covering 2,400 square feet and offering peak speeds up to 120 Mbps, with 10 times the capacity of earlier satellites. It provides full 4G and 5G services, including voice, data, and video, directly to regular smartphones worldwide. Its advanced antenna design and precise beamforming ensure strong signals, focused coverage, and a reliable, high-quality experience for all users.



AST SpaceMobile plans to launch up to 60 satellites by 2026 to bring high-speed Internet from space directly to smartphones. The company is set to launch its next-generation BlueBird 7 satellite in late February 2026 from Cape Canaveral on a Blue Origin New Glenn rocket. By launching more satellites, the company aims to reach more users, partner with more mobile operators, and earn more revenues, setting the stage for long-term growth in space-based Internet.

How Are Other Competitors Performing?

AST SpaceMobile faces competition from Globalstar, Inc. GSAT and Viasat, Inc. VSAT. Globalstar is improving its satellite network, expanding its ground systems, and launching new products and partnerships to grow its global connectivity business. The company has expanded its ground network by adding new tracking antennas in countries like South Korea and Canada to support its next-generation C-3 satellites and improve global coverage. Globalstar has signed a deal with SpaceX to launch new satellites that will upgrade and strengthen its existing LEO network.



Viasat is expanding its ground network by offering advanced antennas and telemetry services to support satellite operations. The company is also providing its InRange telemetry service to support a South Korean rocket launch, which will carry small satellites into LEO.

ASTS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

AST SpaceMobile shares have skyrocketed 222.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 39.5%.



From a valuation standpoint, AST SpaceMobile trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 133.77, well above the industry.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s bottom line for 2025 has declined 0.9% to a loss of $1.07 per share, while the estimate for 2026 has declined 21.6% to a loss of 90 cents over the past 60 days.



AST SpaceMobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



