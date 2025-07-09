Can Assurant and Plug Elevate the Pre-Owned Tech Experience?

Assurant, Inc. AIZ, a leading global provider of protection solutions for connected devices, vehicles, and homes, has entered a strategic collaboration with Plug, a St. Louis-based direct-to-consumer platform. Plug focuses on delivering certified pre-owned smartphones, tablets, computers, and accessories to customers nationwide and has seen rapid growth in the recommerce space.

The collaboration aims to elevate the customer experience by strengthening Plug’s core commitments, including a 12-month limited warranty, a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, and swift, free shipping throughout the United States. Customers will benefit not only from Plug’s rigorous 90-point inspection process but also from the added assurance of Assurant’s global standards in refurbishment and device protection. Tech shoppers can look forward to a broader range of certified pre-owned devices at lower prices, giving them more options and greater value.

With its bold marketing, growing customer base, and strong D2C platform, Plug is poised to lead the next wave of consumer adoption in the secondary device market. Assurant’s investment will accelerate this growth, expanding access to high-quality, affordable, and trusted pre-owned devices on a larger scale. This move also supports sustainability efforts by keeping devices in circulation for longer, reducing electronic waste, and contributing to the advancement of a circular economy.

The partnership with Plug allows Assurant to tap into new revenue streams by integrating its protection plans, warranties, and support services into Plug’s fast-growing D2C platform. It strengthens Assurant’s brand presence in the consumer space and improves asset efficiency. As the volume of devices under coverage increases, Assurant is well-positioned to benefit from economies of scale, lower service costs, and long-term growth in profitability.

