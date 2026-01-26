Can This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Justify Its Valuation?

Key Points

Palantir is an expensive stock by just about any valuation metric.

Rising revenue growth rates likely influenced the stock price gains.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Perhaps no company has more successfully leveraged generative artificial intelligence (AI) than Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR), which released its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) in 2023. Once they experienced the platform in Palantir's boot camps, clients from a variety of industries walked away with eye-popping productivity gains.

Moreover, Palantir stock investors benefited from the massive rise in the stock price. Since its low in December 2022, the stock is up nearly 2,700%, exceeding the 1,200% gain in Nvidia over the same time frame. That led to growth in its valuation metrics, meaning the question now is whether Palantir can still justify its multiples.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Palantir and its valuation

Unfortunately for investors on the sidelines, Palantir comes with a massive premium no matter how you perceive the stock. Investors who might otherwise dismiss concerns about the 388 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio may balk when they learn the forward P/E ratio of 164.

Furthermore, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 108 and the price-to-book ratio of 60 are unlikely to bring comfort. With these possible "bubble" valuations, some investors may dismiss the stock, even after seeing the gains of the last three years.

However, growth investors may pay the premium if they believe the company's rate of expansion can justify it, and indeed, the growth is notable.

In the third quarter of 2025, its revenue of almost $1.2 billion grew by 63% year over year, including a 77% rise in U.S. revenue. Considering the 48% yearly increase in Q2 2025 and 39% annual rise in Q1 2025, revenue growth is in an uptrend.

Additionally, profit growth is on fire. In Q3, the net income attributable to shareholders of $476 million was far above the $144 million profit in the year-ago quarter.

Still, skeptics are probably right to ask whether Palantir can sustain its revenue growth trend. Analysts forecast a 54% revenue increase for 2025, and they expect that to fall to 42% in 2026.

Despite that predicted slowdown, Palantir should continue to deliver rapid growth. Unfortunately, investors cannot predict whether the continued increases will lead to the stock moving higher or whether investors will see the valuation and punish the stock for the growth slowdown.

Can Palantir justify its valuation?

Ultimately, only time will tell whether Palantir will justify this valuation. Nonetheless, with the likelihood that the stock will fall amid slowing revenue growth, investors should probably not buy more shares under current conditions.

Admittedly, the productivity gains from AIP could continue to bring sustained revenue and profit growth for years to come. Still, valuations indicate its stock price is far ahead of the company's current or anticipated growth. With the current valuations pricing Palantir for perfection, the stock is more likely to fall than rise.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.