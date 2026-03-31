Can AROC Continue to Reward Investors With Higher Dividend Yield?

Archrock Inc’s AROC current dividend yield is 2.55%, which is higher than the 1.48% yield of the industry’s composite stocks. Over the past five years, the company has consistently paid higher yields than the industry. This demonstrates the company’s stable and robust business model and its willingness to return capital to shareholders.Can AROC continue to beat the industry? Let’s delve deeper.

Investors should know that to combat climate change, the world is gradually demanding cleaner fuel, which is boosting demand for natural gas. The increasing number of data centers across the globe requires massive amounts of natural gas-driven electricity. Also, mounting U.S. LNG exports reflect rising demand for the commodity from different corners of the world. Thus, the business outlook appears highly favorable for companies like Archrock, which provide natural gas compression services.

In its latest short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the natural gas spot price to be $3.76 per million BTU in 2026, up from $3.53 last year. Higher prices are likely to aid the gas exploration and production activities. This, in turn, will aid the demand for natural gas compression services. Considering the backdrop, AROC, with a five-year median dividend yield of 4.83%, is likely to continue to return a healthier dividend yield than the industry, with a five-year median dividend yield of 2.02%.

SLB & HAL Are Two Giants in This Space

Two leading players belonging to the industry are SLB SLB and Halliburton Company HAL. While SLB has a dividend yield of 2.29%, HAL’s yield is 1.73%.

Currently, the crude pricing environment is highly favorable for exploration and production operations. This, in turn, is likely to increase demand for oilfield services for efficiently setting up oil and gas wells. Halliburton and SLB, being the leading players in this space, are likely to gain and will continue to reward shareholders.

AROC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Archrock’s shares have gained 30.3% over the past year compared with the 51.8% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, AROC trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 9.85X. This is below the broader industry average of 10.12X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2026 earnings has seen upward revisions over the past 30 days.

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AROC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.