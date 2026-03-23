Can Anktiva's Label Expansion Unlock the Next Growth Phase for IBRX?

ImmunityBio’s IBRX growth narrative is increasingly tied to the expansion potential of its sole marketed drug, Anktiva, beyond its initial approval in BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). While the current label establishes a commercial foothold, the company is advancing multiple clinical programs aimed at extending the therapy’s use across broader oncology indications.

ImmunityBio is evaluating Anktiva in several clinical studies spanning solid tumors and hematologic malignancies as part of its broader Cancer BioShield platform strategy. Under this approach, the therapy acts as a backbone immunotherapy designed to stimulate immune cells such as natural killer (NK) cells and T cells.

Within bladder cancer, IBRX is advancing a randomized study evaluating Anktiva plus BCG in BCG-naïve NMIBC patients — a significantly larger population than the currently approved setting. The company is targeting a potential regulatory filing in the near term, with additional studies exploring the therapy across other disease settings that could further expand its addressable market.

Beyond bladder cancer, ImmunityBio is exploring Anktiva in combination with standard-of-care therapies and CAR-NK approaches across several difficult-to-treat cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, glioblastoma, colorectal cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Successful development across the above -mentioned clinical studies could position Anktiva as a foundational immunotherapy platform for multiple cancer types, potentially supporting additional regulatory filings and long-term growth if clinical outcomes remain encouraging.

IBRX Faces Intense Competition in Target Markets

ImmunityBio faces stiff competition from Big Pharma in its target markets.

The company competes with well-established immunotherapies such as Merck’s MRK Keytruda, Bristol Myers’ BMY Opdivo and Roche’s RHHBY Tecentriq. These drugs are already widely used across several oncology indications, including those targeted by IBRX.

Beyond having approved therapies, these pharma giants possess significantly greater financial resources, extensive global commercial infrastructure and well-established supply chains. Their long-standing presence in oncology gives them deep clinical development experience and strong relationships with physicians and treatment centers. This could make market penetration more challenging for newer entrants like ImmunityBio.

IBRX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ImmunityBio have outperformed the industry year to date, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, IBRX is trading at a premium to the industry. Based on the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, the stock trades at 34.40 times forward 12-month sales, above the industry average of 1.99 times.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate movements for ImmunityBio’s 2026 and 2027 EPS have been mixed during the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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