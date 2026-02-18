Can Analog Devices Really Hit $400 This Year?

Analog Devices’ (NASDAQ: ADI) share price could easily top $400 this year, driven by a rapidly swelling outlook that the fiscal Q1 2026 earnings report strengthened.

End-market normalization is becoming a robust tailwind as AI drives datacenter and broader semiconductor demand. What this means for ADI investors is sustained, accelerating growth, wider margins, and improved cash flow to support its healthy capital return.

Analog Devices Reports 4th Quarter of Accelerating Growth: Guidance Wows

Analog Devices saw a strong quarter, with growth across all end markets. The company reported $3.16 billion in net revenue, a 30.6% year-over-year (YOY) increase that outpaced consensus by 130 basis points. Segmentally, Industrial and Communications, which houses the data center business, led with gains of 38% and 63%, respectively.

Automotive was the weakest link, up only 8%, but it is expected to strengthen over time. The final segment, Consumer, grew by an impressive 27%.

Margin news was hot. The company widened its GAAP margin by a quadruple-digit figure and its adjusted margin by a triple-digit figure. Adjusted gross margin improved by 240 basis points, and adjusted operating margin by 500 basis points, to drive a 52% increase in adjusted earnings and robust free cash flow.

Operating cash flow improved by 43% on a trailing 12-month basis, while free cash flow improved by 39% to over $4.5 billion.

The robustness of free cash flow is critical, as it enables reinvestment and capital returns alongside balance sheet maintenance.

Guidance was robust, driving the market. The company’s forecast for Q2 revenue and earnings was significantly above consensus at the low end of the range, suggesting a minimum of 500 basis points outperformance in the upcoming quarter and more than 1000 basis points at the high end. Based on the results and the clear momentum, the company will likely perform at the high end of its range, if not outperform guidance.

Analog Devices Capital Return Is Dialing in on Dividend Aristocrat Status

Analog Devices' capital return is noteworthy for several reasons, including the history of dividend increases. The company issued its 22nd consecutive annual increase alongside its fiscal Q1 (FQ1) release, sustaining its low-double-digit distribution CAGR, putting it on track to become a Dividend Aristocrat by decade’s end. (Note that the company's fiscal reporting period does not align with the calendar year.)

Inclusion in the Dividend Aristocrats index is key because it would increase ownership, specifically buy-and-hold ownership, which reduces market volatility. Until then, the payment is safe at less than 50% of the earnings outlook and yields a market-average 1.15% as of the pre-release close.

Share repurchases are equally significant. The Q1 activity reduced the count by an average of 1.4% YOY in the quarter and is expected to continue at a similar pace throughout the year. The balance sheet highlights no red flags, including increased cash and current assets, reduced long-term debt, and steady equity. Leverage is also low, with cash up 16% year-to-date and long-term debt about 2.5X the cash balance and 0.2X the equity.

Analysts Trends Drive Analog Devices’ Market Sentiment

The initial analysts’ response to Analog Devices’ FQ1 report is bullish, sustaining the trend. Price target increases from Stifel Nicolaus and Cantor Fitzgerald put this stock at the high end of the target range, with Cantor’s $400 target aligning with the current high. It assumes approximately 18% upside from the pre-release high, which may be reached before the second half.

As it stands, MarketBeat data reveals strong coverage with 29 analysts tracked, up from the prior year, the Moderate Buy rating firming, and price targets trending higher.

Institutional activity is also bullish for this market. While institutional selling increased over the past 12 months, the quarterly balance remained bullish throughout the year, with activity sustaining the trend in early 2026.

The balance in the first six weeks is more than $1.50 in purchases for each $1 in sales, which is a tailwind for price action, given the 87% institutional ownership rate.

Short sellers do not appear to be a risk for this market. Short interest is low, below 2%, and declining as of early February.

Analog Devices Rockets Higher on Strong Results

Analog Devices’ price action surged more than 5% in premarket trading following the release. The move reflects the market's surprise at the news, suggesting this rally will continue. The risk is that profit-taking begins and caps gains. In this scenario, ADI stock price may consolidate at the new highs or even correct before moving up to set fresh highs.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.