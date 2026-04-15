Can American Express Build Trust in the Age of AI Commerce?

American Express Company AXP is stepping into the next phase of digital payments, where AI agents are no longer just assistants but active participants in transactions. With the launch of its Agentic Commerce Experiences (ACE) Developer Kit and a first-of-its-kind Agent Purchase Protection, the company is attempting to anchor trust at the center of this shift. As AI agents begin to handle everything from travel bookings to retail purchases, ensuring accountability becomes essential, and AXP is leaning into its legacy strength, security.

The ACE Developer Kit lays the groundwork for intent-driven commerce, enabling registered AI agents to transact on behalf of Card Members with clear authentication and tokenized payment credentials. Leveraging its closed-loop network, AXP retains end-to-end visibility across transactions, a structural advantage that could help reduce fraud and streamline dispute resolution. This positions the company not just as a payments processor, but as a gatekeeper of trust in an increasingly automated ecosystem.

The real differentiator lies in AXP’s Agent Purchase Protection. By committing to cover eligible losses arising from AI agent errors, the company is effectively underwriting trust in machine-led transactions. This could support early adoption, especially as consumers remain wary of relinquishing financial control to algorithms.

The success of this strategy will depend on whether incremental volumes and engagement can offset the added risk and investment. Standardization across AI platforms, developer adoption and regulatory scrutiny could shape the pace of rollout. If executed well, it could deepen its moat through higher network stickiness and data-driven advantages.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AXP’s competitors in the fintech space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V.

Mastercard is focusing on building the underlying ecosystem, with solutions like Agent Pay and its broader agentic AI suite aimed at enabling secure, autonomous transactions. MA is also collaborating on industry standards, positioning itself as a key enabler of trust, interoperability and scalable AI-driven commerce infrastructure.

Visa is advancing aggressively in agentic commerce through initiatives like Visa Intelligent Commerce and its Agentic Ready program, enabling banks and partners to test AI-led transactions. With pilots already demonstrating real-world agent payments, V is leveraging its global scale and partnerships to accelerate adoption as AI-led commerce evolves.

American Express’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AXP have risen 26.8% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 7.2%.



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From a valuation standpoint, American Express trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91X, up from the industry average of 9.67X. AXP carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Express’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.53 per share, implying a 14% jump from the year-ago period.



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AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.