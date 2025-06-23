Can Amazon Continue to Dominate the Fast Cloud Security Market Growth?

Amazon AMZN, through its cloud unit Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), offers a wide range of security services that help organizations protect their data, applications and infrastructure. These services cover key areas like threat detection, identity and access management, application security, network protection, data encryption and compliance monitoring.

Tools like GuardDuty, Security Hub and AWS Shield enable companies to detect risks early, automate responses and maintain control over their cloud environments. In addition to its built-in services, AWS provides access to hundreds of third-party tools through the AWS Marketplace, giving customers more flexibility to meet industry-specific security needs.

This strong foundation comes at a time when demand for secure cloud solutions is rising rapidly. According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global cloud security software market is projected to grow from $50.11 billion in 2025 to $95.03 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.7%. AWS, with its integrated tools and extensive partner ecosystem, is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding market.

To stay ahead of evolving threats, AWS continues to strengthen its offerings. AWS launched new updates to GuardDuty, Security Hub and Shield to better support organizations using generative AI. AWS also continues to expand its Marketplace offerings to support a broader range of customer security requirements.

Reflecting the impact of these efforts, AWS reported $29.3 billion in revenues for the first quarter of 2025, up 17% year over year, contributing 20.4% to Amazon’s total revenues. Our model estimate for AWS revenues in fiscal 2025 is pegged at $126 billion, indicating 17.2% growth year over year. As more organizations turn to AWS for secure, scalable cloud solutions, its security services remain a key driver of continued growth.

AMZN Faces Stiff Competition in Cloud Security

AWS is facing tough competition from Microsoft MSFT and Oracle ORCL as cloud security becomes a top priority for enterprises.

Microsoft recently announced a strategic collaboration with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and industry partners to standardize threat actor naming. Microsoft’s move aims to improve clarity in cyber threat intelligence and foster better coordination across the security community.

Meanwhile, Oracle launched a first-of-its-kind National Security Defense ecosystem, focused on advancing cybersecurity, intelligence and defense capabilities. By supporting secure, mission-critical infrastructure, Oracle is strengthening its position in public sector and national security cloud deployments.

AMZN’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

AMZN shares have lost 4.4% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, underperforming the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s growth of 2.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AMZN stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 3.07X compared with the industry’s 2.01X. AMZN has a Value Score of C.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, which has remained steady over the past 30 days, indicating 6.5% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.22 per share, which has been revised upward by 4 cents over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates 12.48% year-over-year growth.



Amazon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

