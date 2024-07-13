Can Alphabet Stock Double in the Next 5 Years?

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the top growth stocks in the world. With dominant businesses like YouTube and Google Search, the company attracts massive amounts of web traffic and advertising revenue. And with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), it can potentially leverage this technology to get even more out of those businesses, creating value for users and shareholders.

Given the potential for AI to transform Alphabet's business, is the stock likely to double in value over the next five years?

Alphabet's modest valuation works to its advantage

Although Alphabet is one of the largest companies in the world with a market cap of $2.3 trillion as of this writing, it's not an expensive stock given how much profit it generates. Investors are paying just under 30 times earnings to own a piece of the business. By comparison, rival Microsoft trades at 40 times earnings, while Amazon sports a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.

While Alphabet stock has risen 37% year to date, its valuation hasn't ballooned. And that can help it deliver stronger returns in the long run with more potential upside for what's still a modestly-valued stock.

But the business itself still has to perform well, and that could come down to what impact AI has on the company.

Will AI help or hurt Alphabet's business?

There's a lot of excitement around what AI can do for Alphabet and other companies. But for it to double in value, it will need to demonstrate that AI will help its business more than hurt it. That's by no means a given at the moment.

If people go to AI offerings like ChatGPT rather than Google Search for their queries, that will diminish the value of Alphabet's popular search engine, especially to advertisers. However, if the company can use AI to enhance its own services, that will likely be pivotal to its growth over the next five years.

Alphabet's growth rate has already been accelerating in recent quarters, though it's slightly trailing its 10-year average.

So, the assumption investors should be careful not to make is that AI will be a net positive for Alphabet. Execution will need to improve as the rollout of some of the company's early AI features have run into problems.

Is Alphabet stock likely to double in five years?

Alphabet is likely to grow bigger and more profitable in the years ahead. However, that doesn't mean the stock will double over this period. AI still poses a considerable threat and opportunity to its online empire. Growth investors should understand that while Alphabet's modest valuation does make its shares an attractive buy right now, the significant growth needed to see the stock double over the next five years is anything but certain.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $791,929!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 8, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.