Can AIRG's Solar-Powered 5G Solution Help Bridge the Digital Divide?

To improve 5G connectivity in hitherto underserved areas and help bridge the digital divide, Airgain, Inc. AIRG has introduced a self-sustaining, solar-powered Smart Network-Controlled Repeater (NCR). Dubbed Lighthouse Solar, this pioneering solution is fully detached from the power grid and helps unlock new revenue-generating opportunities by fast-tracking 5G adoption in remote areas.

What AIRG’s Lighthouse Solar Brings to the Table?

An NCR is a wireless signal booster designed to improve the coverage and strength of a wireless signal in a specific area. Unlike traditional signal boosters, a Smart NCR actively monitors the signal and adjusts its transmission power and other settings to optimize the signal strength and quality, making it more effective at improving signal coverage and reducing signal interference.



Lighthouse Solar is a scalable, fast-to-market and cost-efficient alternative to traditional fiber and power-dependent solutions. It can be used to expand telecommunications infrastructure in places that are geographically adverse and tough to reach, offering about 20% 5G coverage expansion to increase addressable market reach in rural and urban areas.



Recent trials have shown that it offers more than 50% improvement in spectrum efficiency, maximizing network utilization and boosting operator profitability. With high network speed, it provides superior link quality, enhancing data throughput in challenging environments. The solution is also very easy to install and operate, facilitating rapid deployment in less than a day without any reliance on power grids and fiber backhaul. This, in turn, significantly reduces capital expenses and operating costs for telecom carriers.

Will AIRG Stock Benefit?

The revolutionary product offers a sustainable solution and a compelling investment opportunity for carriers across the globe. By removing traditional deployment bottlenecks and reducing operating costs, it enables faster 5G rollouts, enhances user experiences and significantly improves customer satisfaction.



The innovative Lighthouse Solar solution is likely to strengthen its leading market position and give carriers the confidence to endorse large-scale deployments. This, in turn, is expected to translate into incremental revenue generation for the company, propelling the stock in the long run.



The stock has gained 71.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 38%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AIRG Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Airgain currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experiences. Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Corning Incorporated GLW, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is a leading provider of advanced glass substrates that are used in various applications across multiple markets, such as display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials and life sciences businesses. It offers several products focused on the data center, with a portfolio consisting of optical fiber, hardware, cables and connectors, enabling it to create optical solutions to meet evolving customer needs. Corning has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.9%.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies enabling wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions for use in digital cellular, as well as wireless 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.