Can AI-Powered Tools Position MongoDB for Sustained Revenue Growth?

MongoDB’s MDB strategic pivot toward AI-enabled database solutions has become a key catalyst for growth. By embedding AI directly into the platform, MDB is positioning itself as an intelligent data infrastructure layer, attracting enterprises and developers seeking unified solutions for complex AI workloads. The company remains optimistic that deeper AI integration will continue to drive customer adoption and platform expansion.



MongoDB’s AI roadmap is anchored by the Voyage AI acquisition, which added advanced embedding and reranking models to its platform. New models such as Voyage-context-3 and Rerank-2.5 are expected to enhance semantic search and similarity capabilities, while embedding functionality is designed to bridge enterprise data with large language models. These advances are likely to improve output quality and reduce hallucinations in AI systems, addressing a key barrier to enterprise adoption. Partnerships with LangChain, Galileo and Temporal are also set to expand the ecosystem and support broader AI-native workloads.



The company’s integrated approach removes the need for multiple database solutions. MDB’s native JSON document structure, combined with vector search and embedded AI models, creates a flexible foundation for AI-native application development. This unified platform is designed to simplify deployment for enterprises and support broader customer adoption.



Deeper AI integration has started translating into stronger customer growth, which in turn is enhancing MDB’s revenues. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the customer base expanded by about 2,800 sequentially to 59,900. High-value accounts generating at least $100,000 in annual recurring revenues grew 17% year over year to 2,564. The expanding customer base led to revenues increasing 24% year over year to $591.4 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 total customers is pegged at 62,000, up 17.9% year over year, with high-value accounts pegged at 2,699, up 16.6% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $589.97 million, up 11.45% year over year.



With AI functionality expected to expand workloads and adoption scaling further, MongoDB appears well-positioned to extend its growth trajectory and solidify its role in enterprise data infrastructure.

MDB’s Rivals Sharpen Focus on AI Integration

MongoDB faces competition from Snowflake SNOW and ServiceNow NOW. Snowflake is integrating Cortex and Cortex Search to run AI and analytics workloads natively on the Snowflake platform, expanding customer adoption and revenue growth. ServiceNow is embedding generative AI tools like AI Search and Now Assist across the Now Platform, positioning ServiceNow to deepen workflow usage and attract long-term commitments. Both Snowflake and ServiceNow are pursuing AI integration to broaden workloads and strengthen enterprise traction, mirroring MongoDB’s strategy.

MDB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

MDB shares have jumped 40.6% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, outperforming the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s growth of 23.5% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 20.6%.

MDB’s YTD Price Performance



From a valuation standpoint, MongoDB stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 10.28X compared with the industry’s 5.85X. MDB has a Value Score of F.

MDB Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, which is up by nine cents over the past 30 days, indicating a 32.76% year-over-year decline.

MongoDB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

