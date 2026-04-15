Can AI and Forecasting Tools Boost Darden's Restaurant Efficiency?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI is increasingly using artificial intelligence and forecasting tools to improve efficiency across its restaurant operations. The company continues to focus on a people-driven model, but technology is helping managers make smarter and faster decisions.

One of the biggest benefits comes from improved demand forecasting. AI-driven systems help predict guest traffic more accurately, allowing managers to schedule the right number of employees and plan food inventory more effectively. This reduces waste, avoids shortages and ensures smoother service during peak and off-peak hours.

The company is also using these tools to simplify daily operations. Automated scheduling and predictive ordering reduce manual effort and improve consistency across locations. This helps boost labor productivity and keeps costs under control even in a challenging environment with inflation and shifting demand patterns.

Beyond restaurants, AI is improving efficiency at the corporate level. It is being used to speed up repetitive tasks, support faster project execution and enhance technology development. This allows Darden to roll out improvements more quickly across its large network.

The company is not using AI to replace employees. Instead, Darden is focused on supporting its workforce and improving execution. With most of its employees working in restaurants, human interaction remains central to the business.

Overall, AI and forecasting tools are helping Darden operate more efficiently while maintaining strong service quality. These technologies are becoming an important driver of productivity, cost control and long-term growth.

Peers Using AI and Forecasting to Enhance Efficiency

Two major peers of Darden Restaurants are McDonald's Corporation MCD and Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM, is actively investing in AI-driven tools to improve restaurant efficiency.

McDonald's is leveraging AI and data analytics to enhance demand forecasting, optimize inventory and improve kitchen operations. Its technology initiatives focus on real-time decision making, helping reduce waste and streamline service across McDonald's vast global footprint. AI is also being used to improve equipment uptime and operational consistency.

Yum! Brands is advancing a centralized AI ecosystem through its Byte platform, which integrates forecasting, labor scheduling and inventory management. The platform uses machine learning to guide restaurant managers on staffing and operational decisions, similar to Darden’s approach but at a broader, system-wide level.

While Darden emphasizes empowering managers with better forecasting tools, peers like McDonald’s and Yum! Brands are scaling AI across the entire restaurant ecosystem to drive efficiency, consistency and margin expansion.

DRI Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Darden gained 5.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 2.7% increase.

DRI’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, DRI trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.55, down from the industry’s average of 23.78.

DRI’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRI’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has increased in the past 30 days.

The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating an 11.1% rise in fiscal 2026.



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DRI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.