Can Agnico Eagle Drive Even Higher Shareholder Returns Ahead?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM is leveraging its strong free cash flow to boost shareholder value through dividends and share buybacks. AEM recorded fourth-quarter free cash flow of $1.3 billion, more than doubling the prior-year figure of $570 million. For the full year, free cash flow was a record $4.4 billion, up 105% year over year. The upside was backed by the strength in gold prices and robust operational results.



AEM also returned around $1.4 billion to its shareholders in 2025 through dividends and share buybacks. The same for the fourth quarter was roughly $500 million. It raised its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 45 cents per share. AEM returned a third of its free cash flow to its shareholders in 2025 and sees the potential to increase that to 40% or more this year.



The company, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it sees potential to further increase shareholder returns through incremental buybacks and dividends, considering the favorable gold price environment and its solid financial position.

AEM is executing a disciplined capital allocation strategy, capitalizing on its strong cash generation to enhance shareholder value, support a robust pipeline of growth projects and reduce debt. With gold prices staying elevated, AEM is well-positioned to sustain this shareholder-focused approach.



Among its peers, Barrick Mining Corporation B generates healthy cash flows, positioning itself well to take advantage of attractive development and exploration opportunities and drive shareholder value. Barrick returned $2.4 billion to its shareholders in 2025 through dividends and buybacks. Barrick repurchased shares worth $1.5 billion during 2025, including $500 million in the fourth quarter. It increased its dividend to 42 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a 140% increase over the third quarter.



Newmont Corporation NEM distributed $3.4 billion to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2025. Newmont announced an increased dividend of 26 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. NEM executed $3.6 billion from $6 billion of buyback authorization as of Feb. 19, 2026.

The Zacks Rundown for AEM

Agnico Eagle’s shares have rallied 48.4% in the past six months against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s growth of 45.9%, driven by the record-setting upside in gold prices.

From a valuation standpoint, AEM is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 17.05, a roughly 31% premium to the industry average of 13.01X. It carries a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 60.4% and 1.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

AEM stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



