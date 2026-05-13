Can Affirm and Google Simplify Payments in AI Shopping?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the way consumers discover products online, but the payment experience still plays a major role in completing purchases. Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s AFRM expanded partnership with Google aims to bridge that gap by integrating its buy now, pay later (BNPL) options into Google Search, AI Mode and the Gemini app through Google Pay. The move could make AI-powered shopping more seamless by allowing users to access flexible payment choices directly at checkout.

The partnership also reflects a growing focus on payment transparency in digital commerce. Unlike traditional financial products that may involve revolving balances or unclear borrowing costs, AFRM focuses on transparent installment plans, real-time approvals and no late fees. As AI tools increasingly influence purchase decisions, simple and predictable payment structures may become more valuable for consumers looking to avoid financial surprises.

For AFRM, the collaboration offers strategic exposure across Google’s vast shopping ecosystem. Instead of appearing only at retailer checkout pages, it can now engage shoppers earlier during product discovery and recommendation stages. This broader visibility could help drive higher transaction volumes, merchant adoption and long-term user engagement as AI-assisted shopping gains momentum globally.

Another notable development is Affirm’s early work on BNPL extensions for the Universal Commerce Protocol — an emerging framework for agentic commerce. If AI assistants eventually handle more shopping tasks on behalf of users, transparent financing systems could become an important part of the infrastructure supporting automated transactions. The Google partnership could strengthen AFRM’s role in the emerging AI-driven payments ecosystem.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AFRM’s competitors in the fintech space are Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V.

Mastercard is positioning itself for the rise of AI-assisted shopping through Mastercard Installments and its expanding digital payments ecosystem. MA is investing in AI-powered fraud detection, personalized payment experiences and embedded finance solutions to support faster, more seamless transactions across online and AI-enabled commerce platforms.

Visa is increasingly aligning its payment network with AI-driven commerce by supporting flexible digital payment options through Visa Installments and fintech partnerships. As AI-powered shopping grows, V’s global infrastructure, fraud prevention tools and real-time transaction capabilities could help enable smoother and more secure checkout experiences.

Affirm’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, AFRM’s shares gained 15.7% against the industry’s fall of 16.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AFRM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.32, above the industry average of 3.68. AFRM carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Affirm’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies 653.3% growth from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 revenues indicates 28.5% year-over-year growth.



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Affirm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.