Can the Aerospace and Defense Rally Continue in 2026?

(1:00) - European Defense Industry: How Are NATO Alliances Funded?

(10:10) - Middle East Dynamic: What Should Investors Expect?

(13:45) - Navigating The Current Defense Industry: Where Should You Look To Invest?

(21:20) - Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF: GCAD

(25:00) - Episode Roundup: GCAD, ITA, XAR, EUAD, SHLD

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Tony Bancroft, portfolio manager of the Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF GCAD, about the outlook for the aerospace and defense industry in 2026.

The sector had already delivered strong performance last year, driven by rising defense spending amid escalating geopolitical tensions. European defense stocks, in particular, surged as governments ramped up military budgets, partly in response to pressure from President Trump on NATO members to increase their own defense spending.

More broadly, European countries boosted their defense industries primarily in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. We saw a brief pullback late last year amid signs of potential progress toward ending the conflict.

President Trump has suggested the war could be resolved in the near future, but so far there has been little tangible progress, despite months of diplomatic efforts by his administration.

Defense stocks surged earlier this year following Venezuela-related news, then climbed again after President Trump called for a $1.5 trillion defense budget in 2027, more than 50% above the $901 billion approved for 2026.

Unfortunately, the world is becoming a more dangerous place, with the Russia-Ukraine war, rising tensions between China and Taiwan, India and Pakistan, and continued conflicts across the Middle East. This backdrop continues to support the sector.

Boeing BA, Lockheed Martin LMT, and Northrop Grumman NOC are among the top holdings in the Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF GCAD.

Other popular products in the space include the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR, the Global X Defense Tech ETF SHLD, and the Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF EUAD.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Be sure to look out for the next edition of ETF Spotlight, and remember to subscribe!

If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR): ETF Research Reports

Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF (EUAD): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.