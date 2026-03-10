Can Accelerating ZeroFlap Optics Ramp Buoy Credo's Growth Trajectory?

Credo Technology Group CRDO has introduced ZeroFlap optics, a new generation of optical transceivers designed to improve stability in large-scale AI networks. Recently, Credo reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $407 million, representing 201.5% year-over-year growth, fueled by strong adoption of its high-speed connectivity solutions, particularly in AI and hyperscale data center deployments.

ZeroFlap optics represents Credo’s next step into optical connectivity technologies. ZeroFlap AECs deliver as much as 1,000x the reliability of commodity laser-based optics while requiring roughly half the power. Management noted that ZeroFlap Optics is ahead of schedule, with production shipments to Tensor Way and ongoing qualification with three more hyperscaler and Neocloud customers.

Data centers currently face long cluster startup times and reliability problems caused by unstable links in standard laser-based transceivers. ZeroFlap optics are built to solve these issues by combining hardware, optics, firmware and pilot software with switch-level SDKs. This setup allows for ongoing link telemetry and automatic detection and correction of potential link failures before they affect clusters, greatly enhancing network reliability. From a total addressable market perspective, these can provide optical connectivity across all distances within data centers. Strong customer interest is expected to lead to a major production increase starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and continuing throughout the year.

In the long run, as AI infrastructure scales toward 800G and 1.6T networks, ZeroFlap could become a meaningful growth engine, potentially positioning Credo as a key supplier of reliable optical connectivity for the next generation of AI data centers. With management projecting more than 50% revenue growth for fiscal 2027, its adoption could become a major catalyst behind this strong outlook. However, CRDO operates in a highly competitive market that includes major semiconductor players, such as Marvell Technology MRVL and Broadcom Inc. AVGO.

CRDO’s Competitive Connectivity Landscape

Broadcom is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) bodes well. AVGO’s AI networking solutions are gaining traction. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, AI networking revenues jumped 60% year over year and represented one-third of total AI revenues. For the fiscal second quarter, AI networking is expected to accelerate further and grow to 40% of total AI revenues. AVGO expects OpenAI to deploy the first-generation XPU in 2027 at more than one gigawatt of compute capacity.

Marvell is experiencing solid growth across its core franchises and AI infrastructure segments, including scale-out and scale-across deployments, while investing to unlock new revenue streams in the emerging AI scale-up market. It is capitalizing on the rising demand for high-speed connectivity, such as 800G and 1.6T optical interconnects. These solutions are gaining traction as AI workloads require faster communication between GPUs and data centers. Based on the current growth trend, MRVL predicts that its interconnect business will grow more than 50% in fiscal 2027. Management pointed to broader customer traction, accelerating bookings and improved visibility into future growth.

CRDO Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares have gained 167.5% in the past year compared with the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 63.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Regarding the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, CRDO is trading at 11.13, higher than the Electronic-Semiconductors sector’s multiple of 7.56.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRDO earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised up over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRDO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

