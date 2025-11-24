Can AB InBev's Premiumization and Digital Acceleration Aid Growth?

In a fast-evolving beverage environment, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, also known as AB InBev, emerges as a distinctively positioned contender, steadily advancing its claim in the global alcoholic beverage market. AB InBev is a global brewing titan, dominating the brewer space with its expansive sourcing and distribution network, key focus on premiumization, digital revolution and consistent investment in brand equity.



Premiumization remains a central growth pillar for AB InBev, supported by continued investment in a broad portfolio of global, international, craft and specialty premium brands. The company’s global brands, in particular, continue to anchor its premiumization strategy and drive a higher-value mix. This was evident in third-quarter 2025 results, where premium and super-premium brands delivered strong performances despite the above-core portfolio remaining flat year over year due to softness in China.



AB InBev is steadily building new digital capabilities to strengthen its connection with customers, with a clear focus on digitizing and monetizing its ecosystem. The company continues to scale its technology-led platforms, particularly its B2B and e-commerce channels such as BEES and Zé Delivery. BEES delivered a strong performance, generating $13.3 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), up 11% year over year, while quarterly GMV surged 66% from the prior year, nearing the $1 billion mark. The BEES marketplace also expanded to more than 500 partners, reflecting rising adoption and ecosystem depth.



The company’s digital transformation initiatives have been on track, with B2B digital platforms contributing about 70% to its revenues in third-quarter 2025. Its omnichannel, direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecosystem of digital and physical products generated $325 million in revenues in third-quarter 2025. In DTC, BUD’s digital platforms enable a one-to-one connection with consumers, hence developing new occasions. Its digital platforms recorded $138 million in revenues, reaching 11.9 million consumers and generating nearly 18 million orders online. Digital momentum is likely to continue and bolster the company’s overall revenues.



AB InBev’s globally integrated model leverages the advantages of scale while maintaining the agility to local market dynamics. With an unrivaled global foothold, the company has the most comprehensive and diverse beverage offerings in the brewing industry. Megabrand revenues rose 3% year over year in the reported quarter, underscoring resilient consumer demand. Among them, Corona stood out as the strongest performer. As Beyond Beer’s consumer demand is rising, BUD has been focused on expanding its Beyond Beer portfolio from spirits-based ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails to malt-based RTDs, flavored beverages, hard seltzers, and spritzers. At its core, all the aforesaid endeavors effectively position BUD for growth.

BUD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

AB InBev shares have gained 24.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 3.5% drop.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BUD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34X compared with the industry’s average of 14.29X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BUD’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 4% and 12.1%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved downward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AB InBev currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

United Natural Foods UNFI is a key distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods' current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 2.5% and 167.6%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 416.2%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH, which specializes in nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements, starches and nutrition ingredients, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 80% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.9%, on average.



Post Holdings POST, which is a consumer-packaged goods holding company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). POST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 9.5% from the year-ago number.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.