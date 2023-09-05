Can 529 Plans Be Used To Pay Student Loans?

In 1996, Congress marked the value of saving early for higher education by creating Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, establishing federal tax rules for 529 college plans. However, it was in 2001 with the enactment of the Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act, which exempted qualified distributions from federal income tax, when the popularity of these plans began to truly take off.

Even so, 529 plans aren’t commonly used for college tuition expenses—covering only an average of 9% of total attendance costs.

Yet, beneficiaries are not obligated to use 529 plans only for college tuition.

For instance, if your child receives a large scholarship or decides against attending college, you may use your 529 funds for other purposes without incurring penalties.

You can also use 529 funds to repay some student loan debt without paying federal income taxes or penalties, according to the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.

What Is a 529 Plan?

A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged tool you can use to save for a child’s college education. There are two forms:

Prepaid tuition plan. With this plan, you buy college credits at today’s rates for future use. This plan is typically governed by the state where the plan was established.

The college savings plan only allows withdrawals for the beneficiary’s education. Unauthorized withdrawals are subject to income taxes and an additional 10% penalty.

Can I Use a 529 Plan For Student Loans?

Under the SECURE Act, the federal government recognizes student loan repayment as a qualifying education expense. You can use up to $10,000 per beneficiary to repay student loans.

Limitations for 529 Student Debt Use

Although the SECURE Act made significant changes to how 529 plans can be used, there are some limitations to using a 529 plan to repay student loan debt.

Maximums

The SECURE Act only allows up to $10,000 in a 529 to be used for student loan repayment. This is a lifetime limit that applies to each beneficiary. For example, a family with two children can use $10,000 per child to repay their student loan debt.

Qualifying Loans

529 funds can only be used for qualifying education loans—which are loans taken out on behalf of the individual, their spouse or a dependent to pay qualified higher education expenses. Both private and federal student loans are eligible.

Taxes

If you withdraw funds from a 529 plan to repay student loans, you can’t claim the interest through the student loan interest tax deduction.

State Laws on 529 Student Debt Use

Despite the new federal laws, only some states changed their rules for 529 withdrawals. A few of these states include:

Colorado. Colorado’s CollegeInvest 529 plan allows 529 withdrawals for student loan repayment. Any withdrawals for that purpose are considered nonqualified and subject to state income taxes and penalties.

Colorado’s CollegeInvest 529 plan allows 529 withdrawals for student loan repayment. Any withdrawals for that purpose are considered nonqualified and subject to state income taxes and penalties. New Mexico. New Mexico considers student loan repayment a qualifying expense. Any withdrawals for student loans are subject to state income taxes and penalties.

New Mexico considers student loan repayment a qualifying expense. Any withdrawals for student loans are subject to state income taxes and penalties. New York. New York taxpayers can qualify for a state income tax deduction by contributing to a 529 plan. However, student loan repayment isn’t considered a qualifying expense. If you withdraw money for that purpose, you’ll have to repay those deductions.

To find out how your state handles 529 plan withdrawals for student loan repayment, visit your state’s 529 site.

Pros and Cons of Using a 529 Plan to Pay Student Loans

Using a 529 plan for student loan repayment can be a game changer for working graduates and parents. However, along with some key advantages, there are also disadvantages to taking this route.

Pros

You can reduce high-interest debt. If you have high-interest private student loans, federal parent loans or graduate school loans, using 529 funds to repay your loans can save more money.

If you have high-interest private student loans, federal parent loans or graduate school loans, using 529 funds to repay your loans can save more money. 529 accounts are flexible. If a 529 beneficiary gets a scholarship or decides against attending college, you can switch beneficiaries. The new beneficiary can use the money for their college expenses or to repay student loan debt.

If a 529 beneficiary gets a scholarship or decides against attending college, you can switch beneficiaries. The new beneficiary can use the money for their college expenses or to repay student loan debt. No age limit. Unlike some tax-advantaged accounts, there aren’t any age restrictions on 529 plans. You can change the beneficiary so the account benefits a parent or grandparent who can use the funds for qualified education expenses or to repay student loans.

Cons

Not all states allow 529s to repay student loans: You may incur significant penalties and state income taxes if your state prohibits 529 fund usage for student loan repayment.

You may incur significant penalties and state income taxes if your state prohibits 529 fund usage for student loan repayment. You may lose state tax benefits. If your state does not recognize student loan repayment as a qualifying education expense for 529 withdrawals, you may owe tax credits or deductions.

If your state does not recognize student loan repayment as a qualifying education expense for 529 withdrawals, you may owe tax credits or deductions. There are lifetime withdrawal caps. The $10,000 limit on 529 withdrawals for student loan repayment is a lifetime maximum. Considering that the average student loan balance is nearly $30,000, that amount may not cover all your debt.

If a 529 plan isn’t enough to cover your debt, there are other fast ways to repay student loans, including making extra payments, student loan refinancing and employer assistance programs.

