Can the 2027 Ford Bronco RTR Attract Off-Road Enthusiasts?

Ford Motor Company F is expanding its Bronco SUV lineup with the launch of the new 2027 Ford Bronco RTR, a performance-focused off-road variant. The Bronco RTR is the eighth addition to the Bronco SUV lineup. The new model is positioned between the standard Bronco trims and the high-output Bronco Raptor, targeting off-road enthusiasts who want enhanced capability without stepping up to the Raptor’s extreme performance and price point.

While the Bronco RTR retains the familiar design language of the traditional Bronco, it features design tweaks and upgraded off-road components, many of which are inspired by the Raptor.

The Bronco RTR is powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing approximately 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Although this setup falls short of the Bronco Raptor’s 3.0-liter V6 output, which delivers 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque, it remains well-suited for off-road performance while maintaining everyday usability.

The introduction of the new RTR variant underscores Ford’s strategy to broaden its rugged SUV portfolio while appealing to buyers who find the Raptor’s pricing out of their reach.

While Ford has not disclosed the exact pricing, the Bronco RTR is likely to sit between the $51,475 Bronco Heritage Edition and roughly $80,000 Bronco Raptor, while the base Bronco is priced around $40,000.

This launch also builds on Ford’s ongoing partnership with RTR Vehicles, which began with the Mustang RTR performance model and now extends to the Bronco lineup. The collaboration reflects Ford’s focus on blending performance branding with off-road capability.

Ford confirmed that the order books for the Bronco RTR will open in October 2026, with sales beginning in January 2027.

Overall, the 2027 Bronco RTR reinforces Ford’s commitment to expanding its off-road portfolio with purpose-built models that bridge the gap between mainstream trims and halo variants. By blending RTR’s performance heritage with Bronco’s rugged DNA, Ford is positioning the RTR as a compelling option for enthusiasts seeking serious capability without the Raptor’s premium price tag.

Competitive Context

Stellantis STLA Jeep, long known for off-road capability, just introduced the all-new 2026 Jeep Recon, a fully electric rugged SUV that brings the brand’s famed “Trail Rated” capability into the EVA era. Built from the ground up for off-road performance, the Recon delivers robust power, instant torque, and multiple terrain-focused driving modes, while preserving classic Jeep DNA and removable door/open-air functionality. It represents Jeep’s strategy to electrify its core rugged models for customers seeking capability with modern powertrains.

Toyota Motor TM globally unveiled the new Land Cruiser FJ, a compact, rugged off-road SUV, in October last year. It revives the heritage of the classic Land Cruiser brand with modern capability. Set for launch in mid-2026, the vehicle blends retro design with serious off-road capability and is aimed at buyers seeking a tough, agile, and rugged option. RTR targets adventure-focused customers who want strong off-road performance without stepping up to the high-end Raptor.

