Can $10,000 in Meta Platforms Stock Turn Into $50,000 by 2030?

Key Points Meta continues to add new users to its family of apps, a figure approaching 3.5 billion.

It's unlikely to see the stock increasing by 38% annualized in the next years ahead.

However, strong growth, a focus on AI, and a reasonable valuation make it a good buy.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is one of the most dominant companies on the face of the planet. Through its various social media apps, it counts a whopping 3.48 billion daily active users. There might be no other business that has this kind of reach, impacting so many people each and every day.

This "Magnificent Seven" stock has been a huge winner, more than tripling in the past five years. But can Meta shares turn a $10,000 investment into $50,000 by 2030?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Lower expectations

If an investment rose five-fold in a five-year period, it implies a compound annual gain of 38%. This is an unbelievable result that might typically only come from hyper-growth companies or from struggling businesses trading at dirt cheap valuations that start reporting improving financials as they successfully turn things around.

To be clear, Meta isn't going to put up a 400% total return between now and the end of the decade. This is a more mature company. However, if the stock price and valuation tank for whatever reason, like they did in 2022, there might be huge upside in the years that follow.

Should you buy Meta stock now?

While Meta won't climb five-fold by the end of the decade, turning $10,000 into $50,000, it still looks like a smart investment. Revenue and earnings per share are soaring at impressive rates. And leadership is fully focused on developing artificial intelligence capabilities.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the stock double over the next five years. The current valuation is also reasonable, at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Investors should consider buying shares today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,910!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,125,504!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,079% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.