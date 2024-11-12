Camtek reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 75c, consensus 69c

Reports Q3 revenue $112.3M, consensus $108.68M. Rafi Amit, Camtek’s (CAMT) CEO commented, “I am very pleased with the results of the third quarter and especially happy with the positive response to the introduction of our new product in September, the Eagle G5, as reflected by the $20 million orders announced last week. We recently introduced to certain key customers an additional new and advanced platform for the next generation of Advanced Packaging for which we have already received initial orders. Looking ahead, the demand in the HPC segment remains healthy. We expect the overall contribution of HPC to our business this year to be around 50% and expect it to be a major growth driver in 2025 as well. We also see an increased demand for a wide range of other applications. Based on our current order flow, backlog, and pipeline, our revenue guidance for the fourth quarter is around $115 million dollars. Given our guidance for the fourth quarter, 2024 is expected to be a record year for Camtek with revenue around $427 million, which would represent 35% growth YoY.”

