Camtek (CAMT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Camtek (CAMT) closed the most recent trading day at $101.71, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.38%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's shares have seen an increase of 3.07% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Camtek in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.83, marking a 7.79% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $127.21 million, up 8.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $495.14 million, which would represent changes of +13.43% and +15.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. Camtek is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Camtek is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.39, so one might conclude that Camtek is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that CAMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

