Camtek (CAMT) Price Target Increased by 26.50% to 177.31

The average one-year price target for Camtek (NasdaqGM:CAMT) has been revised to $177.31 / share. This is an increase of 26.50% from the prior estimate of $140.17 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $215.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.26% from the latest reported closing price of $163.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camtek. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMT is 0.25%, an increase of 17.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 24,465K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMT is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,168K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,021K shares , representing a decrease of 26.92%.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,099K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,900K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,665K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares , representing an increase of 36.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 53.11% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,318K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares , representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.