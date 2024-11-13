Camplify Holdings AGM Yields Key Shareholder Decisions

Camplify Holdings Ltd. (AU:CHL) has released an update.

Camplify Holdings Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders approved key resolutions including the election of Mr. Andrew McEvoy and the grant of rights under the Equity Incentive Plan to CEO Justin Hales. However, the proposal for additional placement capacity was not carried. These outcomes may influence Camplify’s strategic direction and market positioning.

