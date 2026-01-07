Camping World (CWH) Surges 12.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Camping World (CWH) shares soared 12.8% in the last trading session to close at $11.03. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Camping World shares jumped yesterday as investors reacted positively to newly disclosed executive equity awards. Regulatory filings showed CEO Matthew Wagner received roughly 465,000 shares and Chairman Brent Moody about 59,500 shares, signaling strong leadership alignment with shareholders and confidence in future performance, which boosted market sentiment.

This recreational vehicle retailer and services provider is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.63 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -34%. Revenues are expected to be $1.2 billion, down 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Camping World, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CWH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Camping World is a member of the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. One other stock in the same industry, Lear (LEA), finished the last trading session 2.1% higher at $123.42. LEA has returned 14.7% over the past month.

Lear's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -6% over the past month to $2.54. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -13.6%. Lear currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

